Three Manchester United players set for January transfer

Bengaluru, October 7: Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag seem to have got a good idea for his current roster with his first-team players so far has been clearly identified.

The summer transfer window handed the new boss a good lifeline with most of the signings now being handed more first-team action. However, it is believed that the club are still looking to add more reinforcements, which will mean offloading of the deadwood.

Looking at the current scenario at the club, these are three players who could leave the club in January:

Donny Van de Beek

The Dutch midfielder, who has struggled massively since signing for the Red Devils in 2020, thought his fortune would change with arrival of his former coach.

The 25-year-old has had his best time at Ajax while playing under the current Manchester United manager. However, things have looked bleak for him so far with Ten Hag only handing him 19 minutes of first-team action.

It is now understood that the Dutch manager has asked the board to look for any suitable deals as Van de Beek's time at Old Trafford may come to an end in January. Leicester City, Sevilla, and Inter Milan have reportedly shown interest so far.

Aaron Wan Bissaka

The 24-year-old right-back has completely been outcast by the new manager who has shown his full trust in youngster Diogo Dalot instead. The £50m signing from Crystal Palace has managed only 4 minutes of action this season.

He reportedly has been told that he is surplus to requirements and it will be better for him to look for a move elsewhere. He was linked with several moves in the summer window with Crystal Palace and West Ham as possible suitors. However, a deal could not be agreed but the interest is likely to get alive in January once again.

Brandon Williams

The English young full-back has not played in a minute mostly due to his injury issues. However, there may not be any place for him on the side even after his full recovery.

The left-back managed a full-season loan deal last season and the same was expected this year as well. However, an injury just before the window changed any possibility of him moving. Following his return to action, he is likely to be available for a transfer in January and United could cash in on the exciting prospect.