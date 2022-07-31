Commonwealth Games 2022: India Schedule Day 3 (July 31), Live Streaming, IST Time, TV Channel

Birmingham, July 30: India rounded off a satisfactory Day 2 at the Commonwealth Games 2022, bagging three medals —a gold, a silver and one bronze from the weightlifting arena.

They would want to swell that tally on Day 3 of the CWG 2022 on Sunday (July 31) with weightlifting and gymnastics offering India a chance to add a couple of more medals.

The badminton players and boxers will be eager to take one more step close to the medal rounds as many of them have already in Round of 16 and a win will push them to the quarterfinals.

However, the marquee event will be a Group A cricket match between India women team and their Pakistan counterparts.

We all have been in the know of how exciting and hotly contested are the Indo-Pak cricket matches. The last time such a clash on the cricket field had happened during the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the UAE with Pakistan emerging a 10-wicket win.