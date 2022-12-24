‘That’s Mine For The Taking This Year’ - Danial Williams Plans Big 2023, Starting With Muay Thai Belt

Singapore, December 24: Fifth-ranked strawweight mixed martial arts and Muay Thai contender Danial Williams has been looking back proudly on his accomplishments in 2022.

The Australia superstar finished the year 3-1, with two big knockouts, and established himself as a firm fan favourite.

Williams started the year with a bang, folding Muay Thai legend and former ONE Strawweight World Champion Dejdamrong Amnuaysirichoke with a body shot at ONE: BAD BLOOD in February.

"Mini T" wasted no time following up on that win, scoring a decision victory over Japanese standout Namiki Kawahara at ONE 156 in April.

Then, at ONE 159 in July, Williams added another knockout to his highlight reel with a one-punch demolition of China's Zelang Zhaxi.

Unfortunately, when he returned for his jaw-dropping fourth appearance of the year, Williams was unable to cap the year off with a win. He suffered a third-round finish at the hands of Filipino standout Jeremy Miado at ONE FIGHT NIGHT 3 in October.

The Perth native was happy with his activity in 2022 overall, even if he didn't get the win against Miado.

"It was busy, man. Big learning year. I impressed some by my performance and disappointed some with my last one. It was good to be active, that was what I wanted. I'm very blessed to be active and get fights," he said.

Williams has always had lofty goals in ONE Championship. Despite being relatively new to MMA - coming from a Muay Thai background - Williams is eyeing World Titles across three different disciplines. And he feels he's still on track after his performances in 2022.

"Like I said, I always had a three-year plan coming into ONE. Got two years now. My three-year plan was the MMA title, and in between was a striking title. I think everything is still going to plan. I'm confident with how everything has gone. Didn't finish the year like I planned, but learned from it as well," he said.

Williams is planning another busy year in 2023, starting with a return to the striking arts. The Scrappy MMA product has called out ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion Joseph Lasiri in the past, and he still has the Italian superstar's belt in his sights.

"Definitely the Muay Thai belt. I feel that's mine for the taking this year. If I get that, in the perfect world, it would be a Muay Thai World Title fight, then a champion-versus-champion fight with kickboxing, and then the Miado rematch. That would be the ultimate 2023," Williams said.

