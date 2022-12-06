BWF Awards 2022: Manisha wins BWF Female Para-Badminton Player of the Year award

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Monday (December 5) named Manisha as the winner after the 17-year-old won the gold in the World Championships in the SU5 section.

Overall, she claimed 11 gold and five bronze medals in 2022. Other contenders in this section were India's Nithya Sre Sumathy and Manasi Joshi, Sarina Satomi, Giuliana Poveda Flores, and Pilar Jauregui.

Paralympic champion Pramod Bhagat and Thomas Cup winner HS Prannoy, however, missed out on the prestigious award.

Bhagat, who claimed his fourth world championships singles gold this year, was among those short-listed for the BWF Male Para-Badminton Player of the Year.

The award went to WH2 world champion and reigning Paralympic champion Daiki Kajiwara, winner of 10 gold and four bronze medals overall. The Japanese earned the nod ahead of Cheah Liek Hou, Lucas Mazur, Chu Man Kai, and Choi Jungman besides Bhagat.

In the award for able-bodied shuttlers, Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen and Zheng Si Wei/Huang Ya Qiong's extraordinary dominance this season was honoured as they won the BWF Player of the Year Awards in their respective categories.

BWF Player of the Year Awards 2022: Nominees list revealed, five Indian shuttlers in shortlist

Axelsen won BWF Male Player of the Year for sweeping nearly everything in his path during the eligibility period from November 1, 2021, to October 31, 2022, Axelsen won nine titles, including his second World Championships crown, which was achieved on the back of three consecutive World Tour titles, the BWF said in a report on its offical website.

The BWF Female Player of the Year was won by Japan's Akane Yamaguchi, who achieved the rare honour of winning back-to-back World Championships titles within a nine-month period.

She also won two other titles - the All-England Open and the Japan Open. The other contenders were An Se Young and Tai Tzu Ying.

Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Rian Ardianto's superb consistency through 2022, when they made eight finals and won four, saw them named the BWF Most Improved Players of the Year.

The Indonesians won the honour ahead of HS Prannoy and Jeong Na Eun/Kim Hye Jeong. Japan's 21-year-old Kodai Naraoka, who had a meteoric rise in 2022, won the Eddy Choong Most Promising Player of the Year. Naraoka made four finals and won the Vietnam Open.

Here is the full list of winners from BWF Awards 2022:

Male Player of the Year: Viktor Axelsen (Denmark)

Female Player of the Year: Yamaguchi Akane (Japan)

Pair of the Year: Zheng Siwei / Huang Yaqiong (China)

Eddy Choong Most Promising Player of the Year: Naraoka Kodai (Japan)

Most Improved Player of the Year: Fajar Alfian / Muhammad Rian Ardianto (Indonesia)

Male Para Badminton Player of the Year: Kajiwara Daiki (Japan)

Female Para Badminton Player of the Year: Manisha Ramadass (India)

Para Badminton Pair of the Year: Thomas Wandschneider / Rick Cornell Hellman (Germany)