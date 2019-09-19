English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

China Open 2019: PV Sindhu crashes out early

By
PV Sindhu

Bengaluru: World champion PV Sindhu's campaign in the China Open Super 1000 Series badminton tournament came to an early halt as she suffered a shock 21-12, 13-21, 19-21 loss to Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong in the second round of women's singles.

In one of the biggest upsets of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) sanctioned tournament, which carries a prize money of $1,000,000, the ace Indian shuttler was shown the door by her unheralded opponent, who is ranked 15 in the world.

At the Olympic Sports Centre Xincheng Gymnasium courts, Sindhu won the first game, but Chochuwong restored parity in the second.

It all boiled down to the decider. Sindhu had only herself to blame as she enjoyed leads of 12-7 and 19-15 and was just two points away from winning the match before Chochuwong crawled her way back to win six points in a row to seal the contest which lasted 58 minutes.

Earlier, Sindhu had a smooth sail into the pre-quarterfinals when she beat China's former Olympic gold-medallist Li Xuerui 21-18, 21-12 in the opening round.

Sindhu advances, Saina exits

But Chochuwong proved a tough nut to crack for her in the round-of-16. With Sindhu's defeat, India's campaign in women's category ended early in China.

It may be recalled that Sindhu's compatriot Saina had also made an early exit after losing to Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan 10-21, 17-21 in the opening round.

More PV SINDHU News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Yuvraj's 6 sixes turns 12 this day
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, September 19, 2019, 15:18 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 19, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue