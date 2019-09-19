China Open 2019: PV Sindhu crashes out early

In one of the biggest upsets of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) sanctioned tournament, which carries a prize money of $1,000,000, the ace Indian shuttler was shown the door by her unheralded opponent, who is ranked 15 in the world.

At the Olympic Sports Centre Xincheng Gymnasium courts, Sindhu won the first game, but Chochuwong restored parity in the second.

It all boiled down to the decider. Sindhu had only herself to blame as she enjoyed leads of 12-7 and 19-15 and was just two points away from winning the match before Chochuwong crawled her way back to win six points in a row to seal the contest which lasted 58 minutes.

UPSET: PV Sindhu loses 21-12, 13-21, 19-21 to world No. 15 Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand in the second round#ChinaOpenSuper1000 pic.twitter.com/wQ0pTxb1uf — ESPN India (@ESPNIndia) September 19, 2019

Earlier, Sindhu had a smooth sail into the pre-quarterfinals when she beat China's former Olympic gold-medallist Li Xuerui 21-18, 21-12 in the opening round.

Sindhu advances, Saina exits

But Chochuwong proved a tough nut to crack for her in the round-of-16. With Sindhu's defeat, India's campaign in women's category ended early in China.

It may be recalled that Sindhu's compatriot Saina had also made an early exit after losing to Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan 10-21, 17-21 in the opening round.