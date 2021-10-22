Denmark Open 2021: Sindhu, Sameer enter quarterfinals; Srikanth, Laskhya crash out

Sindhu won after a struggle against Thailand's Ongbamrungphan 21-16, 12-21, 21-15 in 67 minutes in her women's singles last 16 match, while Sameer got past Denmark's third seeded Antonsen 21-14, 21-18 in the men's singles pre-quarters match that lasted 50 minutes.

This is Sindhu's first tournament since winning the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in August. One of India's greatest Olympians, Sindhu had taken a break to rejuvenate before making a comeback in this tournament.

Sindhu will now face South Korea's An Se-young in the last 8 match on Friday (October 22), while Sameer will meet Indonesia's Tommy Sugiarto.

Meanwhile, seven other Indians in action on Thursday (October 21) crashed out of the tournament as Kidambi Srikanth lost in straight games 21-23, 9-21 to top seed in men's singles Japan's Kento Momota.

Young Lakshya Sen also lost in straight games to Denmark's second seeded Viktor Axelsen 15-21, 7-21 in the men's singles last 16 match that lasted 39 minutes.

In the men's doubles event, India's top pair Satwisairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's run ended after 21-14, 15-21, 15-21 upset loss to unseeded Malaysian pair Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani and Goh Sze Fei.

The other Indian men's doubles pair of M.R. Arjun and Dhruv Kapila also crashed out after 15-21, 21-17, 12,21 defeat to Indonesian fourth seeded pair of Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto.

Earlier in the day, Dhruv Kapila, who teamed up with N Sikki Reddy in mixed doubles event also bowed out after 17-21, 21-19, 11-21 defeat to Hong Kong duo of Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet.

On Wednesday (October 20), Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy and Parupalli Kashyap bowed out of the ongoing Denmark Open.

