Despite positive result, Saina was allowed to take part: Here’s how

But in good news for the shuttler, the player was allowed to take court and participate in the tournament. Saina tested positive in a test conducted in Hyderabad in the first week of December. The shuttler was asymptomatic and had served the mandatory quarantine period. In December, Saina had tested positive along with Parupalli Kashyap and RMV Gurusaiddutt and Pranaav Chopra.

Saina had tested negative after the mandatory quarantine period and had also cleared the pre-departure Covid-19 test and had also tested negative after arriving in Bangkok. But in one test Saina and Prannoy tested positive for the virus and were advised to stay in quarantine for 10 days.

But timely intervention by the Badminton Association of India (BAI) ensured that the players would undergo another round of tests and their opponents would not be given a walkover.

Shuttlers @NSaina and @PRANNOYHSPRI have tested negative in the final test and have been given green flag to participate in the tournament. Timely intervention of BAI ensured with all support from BWF and other stakeholders have made this possible.



— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) January 12, 2021

It came as a huge relief for players and good news in sport as the players had another chance and did not miss out on participating in the tournament.

The following results turned out to be positive and after the matches were rescheduled the players were allowed to participate in the tournament. BAI’s persistence and efforts to retake the test ensured the players had another chance and weren’t written off after the first test.