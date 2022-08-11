Grand Prix Badminton League: Bandipur Tuskers hold edge over Mandya Bulls in opener: All you need to know

The other match of the day is evenly poised with Kodagu Tigers locking horns with Mangalore Sharks.

The 10-day event features eight teams in a two-tier league format. The teams are divided into two groups of four teams each. Based on points, the top four teams from both the groups together will qualify for the round-robin knock-out stage.

The two toppers will clash for Rs 24-lakh winners purse on Aug 21.

Bandipur Tuskers have Abhishek Yeligar who is in hot form with the State championship title he garnered last week and former India No.1 Daniel Farid who is also a winner of six National ranking tournaments. While the Tuskers will rely on their singles prowess, Bulls will depend on their doubles players with Sai Pratheek, winner in the doubles and mixed doubles of the State championship last week being in superb form and Ashith Surya who has shown good promise.

Meanwhile in the second encounter of the day, Kodagu Tigers are backed by the in-form Rujula Ramu who won the State championship women’s title and finished runner-up in the U-19 last week, and its icon player Saneeth Dayanand who will look to exploit the shares in the singles.

Their opponents Mangalore Sharks are fronted by their star singles player Raghu Mariswami and doubles specialist Kushal Raj.

Friday’s matches (Aug 12)

Bandipur Tuskers Vs. Mandya Bulls 3 p.m.;

Mangalore Sharks Vs. Kodagu Tigers 6 p.m.

Groupings:

Group A: Bandipur Tuskers, Mandya Bulls, Kodagu Tigers, Mangalore Sharks

Group B: Mysore Panthers, Bengaluru Lions, KGF Wolves, Malnad Falcons

Teams

(Group A):

KODAGU TIGERS:

Saneeth Dayanand, Rujula Ramu, Ramya Venkatesh, Vasantha Kumar HR, Vishesh Sharma, Sheethal D, S Adarsh Kumar, Saif Ali, Ashwini Ponappa (Mentor), Varsha Belawadi (Chief Coach), Mohan Kumar (Asst. Coach).

BANDIPUR TUSKERS:

Daniel Farid, Alfiya Riyas, Abhishek Yeligar, Apeksha Nayak, Vaibhaav Vaibhaav, Jade Anil, Kishal Ganapathy, Ganesh V, Jwala Gutta (Mentor), Srinath JR (Chief Coach), Anirudh Shurpali (Asst. Coach).

MANDYA BULLS:

Sai Pratheek, Ananya Praveen, Ashith Surya, Kiran Balaji, Anirudh Deshpande, Karthikey K, Nitin Sappar, Ruth Misha Vinod, Sai Praneeth (Mentor), Guruprasad B (Chief Coach), Vinod HV (Asst. Coach).

MANGALORE SHARKS:

Raghu Mariswami, Vijetha Harish, Prerana N Shet, Kushal Raj, Jayanth Gopal, Sunil Gladson, Sachin C, Shashank S, Srikant Kidambi (Mentor), Raghavan Padmanabha (Chief Coach), Renuka Prasad NH (Asst. Coach).

Source: Media Releas