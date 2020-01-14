English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Indonesia Masters: Lakshya Sen, Subhankar Dey ousted in qualifiers

By Pti
Lakshya Sen (Image Courtesy: BAI)
Lakshya Sen (Image Courtesy: BAI)

Jakarta, January 14: India's Lakshya Sen and Subhankar Dey failed to reach the main round of the Indonesia Masters Super 500 after losing their qualifying round matches in Jakarta on Tuesday (January 14).

The 18-year-old Sen, the 2018 world junior championships silver-medallist, lost 13-21 12-21 to Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk of Thailand in a 32-minute contest.

Dey, who finished runners-up in the Italian International last month, went down 16-21 12-21 to another Thai player Suppanyu Avihingsanon in a qualifying round match that lasted 38 minutes.

Top Indians like P V Sindhu and Saina Nehwal in women's singles and Kidambi Srikanth, B Sai Praneeth, H S Prannoy, P Kashyap ansd Sameer Verma in men's singles will play in the main round of the BWF Super 500 tournament.

More INDONESIA MASTERS News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, January 14, 2020, 13:13 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 14, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue