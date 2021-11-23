Indonesia Open: Lakshya Sen, Parupalli Kashyap lose opener

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen's campaign ended early as the 21-year-old once again surrendered to top seed Kento Momota in the men's single event in straight games. The shuttler from Almora, who had lost to Momota in the round of 16 last week, went down to world no. 1 Momota 21-23, 15-21 in a match that lasted 53 minutes.

Another Indian to bow out of the Indonesia Open on Tuesday, was Parupalli Kashyap. In a 32 minute contest in the men's single event, Kashyap went down meekly to Singapore's Loh Kean Yew, as Yew defeated the Indian 11-21, 14-21.

While the two Indian players in the men's singles event on the day endured tough outings, the men's doubles players in action also disappointed. The Indian men's doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila went down to South Korea's Choi Sol Gyu and Kim Won Ho. The South Korean pair sent the Indian pair packing with a 22-20, 21-13 win in a game that lasted 41 minutes.

Meanwhile mixed doubles pair also bowed out of the competition as Venkat Gaurav Prasad and Juhi Dewangan lost their opening game. The Indian pair lost to Germany's Jones Ralfy Jansen and Linda Efler. The German pair notched up a 21-12, 21-4 win over the Indian shuttlers in a 23-minute game.