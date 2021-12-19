Kidambi Srikanth BWF World Championships Final Schedule: Date, India Time, TV Channel & Live Streaming Info

The 28-year-old Indian will now face Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in the summit clash of BWF World Championships 2021 in Huelva, Spain on Sunday (December 19). This will be the first ever meeting between the pair.

In the first men's singles semifinals, Srikanth claimed a come-from-behind 17-21, 21-14, 21-17 win to oust compatriot Lakshya Sen after a closely contested match that lasted for an hour and 9 minutes.

In the second semifinal, the Sinapore shuttler defeated the third seeded Anders Antonsen of Denmark in straight games 23-21, 21-14 to book a slot in the final in his second BWF World Championships event.

BWF World Championships Winners: Full list of champions from 1977 to 2019

Earlier in the tournament, Srikanth opened the first round with a straight games 21-12, 21-1 win against Spain's Pablo Abian.

The Indian then got past China's Li Shifeng in a comeback win 15-21, 21-18, 21-17 in the second round, and followed with a straight games win against another Chinese opponent Lu Guan Zu 21-10, 21-5 in the pre quarterfinals.

However, the quartefinal was a cakewalk for Srikanth, who breezed past Netherlands' Mark Caljouw in straight games 21-8, 21-7 in a match that lasted for less than 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, Singapore's Loh opened his campaign with an upset comeback win over Olympic champion and top seeded Viktor Axelsen of Denmark. He beat the Dane 14-21, 21-9, 21-6.

The rest of the rounds were all straight game wins for Loh, who defeated Austria's Luke Wraber, Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen and India's HS Prannoy in the next three rounds heading into the semifinal.

BWF World Championships: Indian medal winners in badminton’s marquee event

As for final form this year, Loh defeated Lakshya Sen in the Dutch Open final, while Srikanth's best finish in 2021, was last month's back-to-back semifinals at the SaarLorLux Open and the Indonesia Masters.

Srikanth's best outing prior to the 2021 edition of BWF World Championsips was a quarterfinal final finish in 2017, while Loh's best finish was a pre-quarters exit in 2019.

Now, here's all you need to know about the BWF World Championships 2021 men's singles final - Kidambi Srikanth vs Loh Kean Yew:

Date: Sunday, December 19

Timing: The match is scheduled as the fifth match on December 19 with an approximate start time of 6:30 PM IST (Time subject to change).

Live Channel: Star Sports Network - Star Sports 3

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar