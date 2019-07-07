English

Parupalli Kashyap enters final of Canada Open

By Pti
Parupalli Kashyap

Calgary, July 7: Former Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap outplayed fourth seed Wang Tzu Wei of Chinese Taipei in a gruelling three-game encounter to enter the men's singles final of Canada Open Super 100 tournament in Calgary.

Kashyap, seeded sixth, came from a game down to pip Wang 14-21 21-17 21-18 in a hard-fought semi-final contest that last an hour and 10 minutes on Saturday (July 6).

By virtue of this win, Kashyap, 32, has extended his head-to-head record against Wang to 3-0. He had defeated the World No 30 at the India Open in March earlier this year.

The Indian will take on unseeded Li Shi Feng of China in the title clash of the USD 75,000 tournament.

Feng had defeated Koki Watanabe of Japan 20-22 21-10 21-11 in the other semi-final.

The last time Kashyap had reached the finals of an event was at the Austrian International challenger last year.

Story first published: Sunday, July 7, 2019, 14:44 [IST]
