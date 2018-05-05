Praneeth's and India's New Zealand Open challenge ends

The Indian, who was seeded third for this tournament, won the first game comfortably and was leading the second game for a while.

But Christie fought back, eventually winning two straight points when the score was tied at 19-19 to win the second game and force the match into a deciding third game.

Praneeth struggled to compete against his Indonesian rival in the third game, as Christie dominated the one-hour contest to enter the final.

Indian challenge comes to an end at the #NewZealandOpen300 @saiprneeth92 goes down in the SF to second seed, Jonatan Christie 21-14;19-21;8-21.

Let's play harder and #NeverGiveUp #IndiaontheRise pic.twitter.com/yfeKi97zpz — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) May 5, 2018

Earlier, Praneeth hardly broke a sweat as he took just 28 minutes to quell the challenge of Sri Lanka's Niluka Karunaratne 21-7 21-9 in the quarterfinals.

However, Christie proved too good for the 25-year-old in the semifinal.

With Praneeth's defeat, India's challenge in the $150,000 prize-money tournament ended.

Fifth seed and Swiss Open champion Sameer Verma had lost to China's Lin Dan 19-21, 19-21 in the quarterfinal.

Earlier, teenage sensation Lakshya Sen had given the legendary Lin a scare before going down 21-15, 15-21, 12-21 in the pre-quarterfinals.

In doubles, fifth seeded Indian men's doubles pair of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy crashed out in the quarterfinals.

Fourth seeds Bodin Isara and Nipitphon Phuangphuapet of Thailand defeated the Indian duo 21-10, 21-15.

With India's biggest shuttlers having taken a break, the tournament gave the second-best a chance to impress at the global level.

In the men's main draw of 32, as many as seven Indian shuttlers were in the fray.