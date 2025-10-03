Manchester United have paid £70 million as Severance for Sacked Managers since Sir Alex Ferguson - How much will Ruben Amorim Cost?

The Indian badminton team is gearing up for the BWF World Junior Championships 2025, set to take place in Guwahati from October 6-19.

This marks the first time in 17 years that India will host the event, with the last occasion being in Pune in 2008. The 25-member squad has received encouragement from notable players like HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, and Ashwini Ponnappa.

HS Prannoy, who earned a bronze medal at the World Juniors in 2010, described this as a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" for the young athletes. He emphasised that competing at this level is a crucial step before transitioning to senior competitions. "It’s probably a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to represent India at the World Juniors," Prannoy stated.

Focus on Home Advantage

Lakshya Sen, who has won bronze medals in both junior and senior world championships, highlighted the importance of leveraging home conditions. He urged players to remain focused and disciplined during their training at the National Centre of Excellence (NCE). "It’s your home turf. It’s a great event to take advantage of the home support and conditions," said Sen.

Ashwini Ponnappa, known for her prowess in women’s doubles, encouraged the team to trust their training and enjoy the competition. She motivated them to aim for maximum medals for India by giving their best performance. The Indian team is particularly hopeful about achieving a podium finish in the mixed team event for the first time.

Historical Achievements

India has secured 11 medals at the World Junior Championships so far, including one gold and four silver. The country's best performance was in 2008 when Saina Nehwal clinched gold and RMV Gurusai Dutt took home bronze. This year, India is seeded second and has strong expectations for success in paired events during individual championships.

The upcoming championships provide an excellent platform for India's young badminton talents to showcase their skills on an international stage. With seasoned players offering guidance and support, the team aims to make a significant impact and continue building on India's legacy in badminton.

