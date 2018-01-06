Premier Badminton League (PBL) Season 3: Points table, team standings

New Delhi, Jan 6: The third edition of the Premier Badminton League (PBL) started with a bang on December 23 with defending champions Chennai Smashers being defeated by Awadhe Warriors in the opening game.

PBL's marquee players PV Sindhu (Chennai Smashers) and Saina Nehwal (Awadhe Warriors) are giving their best for their respective teams and help them win the highly-anticipated badminton tournament in the country.

The first leg of the season took place in Guwahati where local side North Eastern Warriors' made their debut on the second day of the league.

The league stage of the PBL will continue till January 11th. The semi-finals will be played on 12th and 13th while the final will be played on January 14th.

The eight teams of the PBL are as follows: Ahmadabad Smash Masters, Bengaluru Blasters, North Eastern Warriors, Chennai Smashers, Awadhe Warriors, Delhi Dashers, Hyderabad Hunters, and Mumbai Rockets.

A bevvy of top players, including men's No 1 Victor Axelson (Bengaluru Blasters) and women's No 1 Tai Tzu-Ying (Ahmadabad Smash Masters), will be seen in action during this badminton extravaganza.

India's Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Sikka Reddy, Ashwini Ponappa will also be seen in action.

Here's the Points Table:

Position Team Played Wins Loss TMW TML Total Points 1 Bengaluru Blasters 15 10 2 2 1 13 2 Awadhe Warriors 20 8 8 3 1 13 3 Ahmedabad Smash Masters 15 5 7 3 0 11 4 Delhi Dashers 20 9 7 2 2 11 5 North Easter Warriors 20 3 13 4 0 11 6 Mumbai Rockets 20 5 11 3 1 10 7 Hyderabad Hunters 15 5 7 2 1 8 8 Chennai Smashers 15 4 8 2 1 7

TMW - Trump matches won, TML - Trump matches lost.