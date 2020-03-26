English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

PV Sindhu donates Rs 5 lakh each to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to fight COVID-19 pandemic

By Pti
PV Sindhu donates Rs 5 lakh each to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to fight COVID-19 pandemic
File photo

Hyderabad, March 26: World champion shuttler PV Sindhu on Thursday (March 26) donated Rs 5 lakh each to the Chief Minister's Relief Funds of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to fight the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed over 21,000 lives globally.

The number of positive cases in India has surpassed the 600-mark, while 18 deaths have been reported so far, prompting the government to put the country under lockdown till April 14 to halt the spread of the virus.

"I hereby donate an amount of Rs 5,00,000/- each (Rs five lakhs ) towards the Chief Ministers Relief Fund for the States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to fight against COVID-19," the Hyderabad-born shuttler wrote on her twitter handle.

Telangana was created out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014. The deadly disease, which has infected more than 4,00,000 people worldwide, has brought all sporting activities across the globe to a grinding halt, disrupting the Olympic qualifiers before pushing the Tokyo Games to next year.

Sindhu, who claimed a silver at the Rio Olympics, is assured of a spot at the Tokyo Games based on her rankings but has to wait for next year to compete in her second Olympics.

The BWF had, earlier this month, suspended all the HSBC BWF World Tour and other tournaments from March 16 to April 12 before further suspending five more tournaments. These included the three continental championships falling inside the April 26 deadline for Olympic qualification.

More PV SINDHU News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, March 26, 2020, 15:49 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 26, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue