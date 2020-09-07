PV Sindhu makes herself available for Thomas & Uber Cup, to join Indian squad

"I have requested @Pvsindhu1 to join the team as we have a favourable draw and have the best chance to take a shot at a medal at the Thomas Uber Cup. She has agreed and will prepone her family function so that she can be part of the Indian Team and play for the country," the BAI President Himanta Biswa Sarma informed through his Twitter handle today.

26 Indian shuttlers have currently been shortlisted and the final team selection will be done on September 17 for the upcoming Thomas and Uber Cup.