English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Sindhu, Saina will be in action when Senior National Badminton begins in Guwahati

By Pti
saina nehwal

Guwahati, February 9: Top Indian shuttlers, including the celebrated duo of P V Sindhu and Saina Nehwal, will be in action when the sprawling Assamese city hosts the 83rd Senior National Badminton Championships from February 12. This is the first time the prestigious Nationals is returning to the North-East since Guwahati last hosted it in 2010.

The Rs 50 lakh badminton extravaganza will kickstart with the 74th Inter State-Zonals scheduled to be held from February 10 to 11. It will be followed by the individual competition from February 12, the draw of which will be conducted on Monday. The top 8 players, ranked below 50 in the BWF World Rankings in both men's and women's singles, will start directly from the pre-quarter-finals on completion of the Super Draw on February 14.

In doubles, the top 4 teams within the top 50 will be placed in the quarter-finals. The singles draw will have 16 seeds while the maximum number of seeds in the doubles section will be eight.

Defending champion Saina and last edition's runner-up Sindhu will be the biggest attractions on the women's side. Nehwal, who made a good start to the new BWF season with a title triumph at the Indonesia Masters, will aim to continue her good form as she sets her sights on conquering the Nationals for the fourth time.

Having represented the North Eastern Warriors in the Premier Badminton League (PBL), Saina has been keen to see the growth of the sport in the region. "I have represented the North Eastern Warriors in PBL this season however we did not play in North East. With the senior Nationals being hosted in Guwahati it will be a great opportunity to play in front of the North Eastern fans and am looking forward to the Championship," she said.

However, the men's singles will lose a bit of sheen with defending champion HS Prannoy and runners-up Kidambi Srikanth likely to pull out due to injuries. In their absence, former champions Sameer Verma and Parupalli Kashyap will be leading the charge.

Youngster Lakshya Sen, who made it to the semi-finals in the previous edition, will be eager to make an impact after a stunning season in juniors that saw him winning medals from the World Junior Championships, Youth Olympics and Asian Junior Championships.

The doubles category will see a host of rising talents getting a chance to battle it out with the best in the business. "Our goal has been to take the sports to all parts of the country so that the sporting enthusiasts can watch the stars and icons of the game, play live in action," BAI President, Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

"Hosting the Senior Nationals in Guwahati will be a great experience for the local players as well as fans. I wish the players and the officials a great success."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: ATM 1 - 3 RMD
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Saturday, February 9, 2019, 23:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 9, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue