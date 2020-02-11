English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Srikanth leads India's rout of Kazakhstan in Asia Team Badminton Championships opener

By Pti
Srikanth leads Indias rout of Kazakhstan in Asia Team Badminton Cships opener

Manila, Feb 11: Kidambi Srikanth spearheaded India's 4-1 mauling of Kazakhstan in their opening group match to brighten their chances of reaching the quarterfinals of the Asia Team Badminton Championships here on Tuesday (February 11).

Former world number one Srikanth, the up and coming Lakshya Sen and Subhankar Dey won their respective singles matches easily. Srikanth took just 23 minutes to beat Dmitriy Panarin 21-10 21-7 while Sen was even quicker, notching up a 21-13 21-8 win over Artur Niyazov in 21 minutes.

Exclusive: In-form Sai Praneeth eyes more success in Olympic year; aims for confident start in BATC, All England

Dey beat Khaitmurat Kulmatov 21-11 21-5 in 26 minutes in the third singles. World Championship bronze medallist B Sai Praneeth, who was not fielded in the singles on Tuesday, teamed up with Chirag Shetty in the doubles but lost to the Kazakh pair of Niyazov and Panarin 21-18 16-21 19-21. However, M R Arjun and Dhruv Kapila beat the Kazakh duo of Nikita Bragin and Khaitmurat Kulmatov 21-14 21-8 in the second doubles match.

The Indian men's team, which won a bronze in the 2016 championship, was initially clubbed with two-time defending champions Indonesia and hosts Philippines in Group A, but with China and Hong Kong not playing due to a travel ban on them by the Philippines because of the coronavirus outbreak, the draw was re-worked.

Exclusive! India's doubles players still have a long way to go to become a force to reckon with: Chirag Shetty

The Indian team has been placed in Group B alongside Malaysia and Kazakhstan. The top two team in each of the four groups will make it to the quarterfinals. India play Malaysia on Thursday.

Unfazed by the coronavirus fears, a full-strength Indian men's team is taking part in the championships with an eye on medals, which will give players crucial ranking points in the Olympic year. The Indian women's team chose not to travel for the competition, fearing the spread of coronavirus, which has claimed over 1000 lives in China so far.

More KIDAMBI SRIKANTH News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 14:44 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 11, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue