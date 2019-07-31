Thailand Open: Ashwini-Satwik shock Olympic silver medallists; Srikanth moves on

The unseeded Indian pair battled for an hour and two minutes to get past the fifth seeded Malaysian pair of Soon and Ying 21-18, 18-21, 21-17.

It is only the second time that world number 23 Ponnappa and Rankireddy got the better of Soon and Ying, ranked 5th in the world.

The Indian pair had defeated their Malaysian opponents in the mixed team event of Gold Coast Commonwealth Games last year. Ponnappa and Rankireddy will play Indonesia's Alfian Eko Prasetya and Marsheilla Gischa Islami in the second round.

Fifth seed Kidambi Srikanth was made to toil hard as he laboured to a 21-13, 17-21, 21-19 win over Chinese qualifier Ren Peng Bo. Srikanth will be up against Thailand's Khosit Phetpradab in the second round. But it was curtains for Sourabh Verma in the opening round as he lost 21-23, 21-19, 5-21 against seventh seed Kanta Tsuneyama.

Subhankar Dey had a lucky outing as he was handed a walkover by top seed and world number 1 Kento Momota of Japan in his opening round contest.

In women's singles, Sai Uttejitha Rao Chukka was no match for China's Chen Xiao Xin, losing 17-21, 7-21 in the first round.