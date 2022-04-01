Thomas and Uber Cup 2022: Draw, Teams, Groups and Tournament Start Date

Indian men's team were drawn in Group C in the Thomas Cup along with Chinese Taipei, Germany and Canada, while the Indian women's team were drawn in Group D of the Uber Cup along with 2010 champions South Korea, Canada and United States.

In the other groups, defending Thomas Cup men's champions Indonesia were drawn in Group A with South Korea, hosts Thailand and Singapore. Denmark top Group B with China, France and Algeria. Group D will feature Japan, Malaysia, England and New Zealand.

In the women's Uber Cup draw, defending champions China were drawn into Group B with rivals Chinese Taipei, Spain and Australia. Group A is 2018 champions Japan, Indonesia, France and Germany. In Group C are hosts Thailand, Denmark, Malaysia and Egypt.

The 2022 Thomas and Uber Cup will take place next month from May 8th-15th at the Impact Arena in Bangkok.

The fixtures of the teams will be known as we approach the start of the tournament, but Indian men's team will play their first match on May 8, while the women's team will play their first match on May 9.

Here is a look at the groups of both the Thomas and Uber Cup 2022 after the draw:

Men's draw (Thomas Cup)

GROUP A GROUP B GROUP C GROUP D Indonesia Denmark Chinese Taipei Japan South Korea China India Malaysia Thailand France Germany England Singapore Algeria Canada New Zealand

Women's draw (Uber Cup)

GROUP A GROUP B GROUP C GROUP D Japan China Thailan South Korea Indonesia Chinese Taipei Denmark India France Spain Malaysia Canada Germany Australia Egypt United States