Thomas and Uber Cup 2022: Draw, Teams, Groups and Tournament Start Date

Bangkok, April 1: India men and women's team groups were revealed for the Thomas and Uber Cup 2022 as the draws for the tournaments took place in the host city of Bangkok, Thailand on Friday (April 1).
Indian men's team were drawn in Group C in the Thomas Cup along with Chinese Taipei, Germany and Canada, while the Indian women's team were drawn in Group D of the Uber Cup along with 2010 champions South Korea, Canada and United States.
In the other groups, defending Thomas Cup men's champions Indonesia were drawn in Group A with South Korea, hosts Thailand and Singapore. Denmark top Group B with China, France and Algeria. Group D will feature Japan, Malaysia, England and New Zealand.
In the women's Uber Cup draw, defending champions China were drawn into Group B with rivals Chinese Taipei, Spain and Australia. Group A is 2018 champions Japan, Indonesia, France and Germany. In Group C are hosts Thailand, Denmark, Malaysia and Egypt.
The 2022 Thomas and Uber Cup will take place next month from May 8th-15th at the Impact Arena in Bangkok.
The fixtures of the teams will be known as we approach the start of the tournament, but Indian men's team will play their first match on May 8, while the women's team will play their first match on May 9.
Here is a look at the groups of both the Thomas and Uber Cup 2022 after the draw:
Men's draw (Thomas Cup)
|GROUP A
|GROUP B
|GROUP C
|GROUP D
|Indonesia
|Denmark
|Chinese Taipei
|Japan
|South Korea
|China
|India
|Malaysia
|Thailand
|France
|Germany
|England
|Singapore
|Algeria
|Canada
|New Zealand
Women's draw (Uber Cup)
|GROUP A
|GROUP B
|GROUP C
|GROUP D
|Japan
|China
|Thailan
|South Korea
|Indonesia
|Chinese Taipei
|Denmark
|India
|France
|Spain
|Malaysia
|Canada
|Germany
|Australia
|Egypt
|United States
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.