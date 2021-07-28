English
Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu goes past Cheung, enters knockout round

By
PV Sindhu
PV Sindhu

Tokyo, July 28: Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu defeated Hong Kong's Ngan Yi Cheung in her second Group J match of the Tokyo Olympics here at the Musashino Forest Plaza Court 2 on Wednesday (July 28).

Sindhu defeated Ngan Yi Cheung in straight games 21-9, 21-16 to cruise into the elimination round of women's singles.

The 26-year-old Indian wasted no time in the first game and won it with ease. The first game (21-9) lasted for just 15 minutes.

In the second game, Cheung as expected tried to pull the match away from Sindhu, but the Indian showed her guile and captured important points to clinch the win in straight games.

Tokyo 2020: Have been working on my aggression and technique, says Sindhu

Sindhu has progressed into the knockout rounds. This was the second successive win for the 2016 silver medallist who earlier on Sunday started her Tokyo campaign on a good note after defeating Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova 21-7, 21-10.

The entire match lasted for just 28 minutes.

Tokyo 2020: Indian shuttlers Chirag, Satwik fail to advance despite win

Earlier on Tuesday, India men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy could not advance to the knockout stage despite defeating Great Britain's duo of Ben Lane and Sean Vendy in their crucial final Group A Play Stage game.

The Indian duo defeated Lane and Vendy 21-17, 21-19 in their final group stage match, but they lost out on a quarterfinal berth following a dramatic three-way tie for the two qualifying spots.

Story first published: Wednesday, July 28, 2021, 8:54 [IST]
