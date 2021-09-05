Tokyo Paralympics: India lauds Krishna Nagar's gold medal winning feat

Bengaluru, Sept. 5: Krishna Nagar clinched India's final medal on the last day of the Paralympics, winning gold in the men's singles SH6 class final in Tokyo.
Tokyo Paralmypics: Krishna Nagar clinches gold in badminton as India's medal tally stands at 19
On Sunday, Nagar won a thrilling three-game battle over Hong Kong's Chu Man Kau, notching up a 21-17, 16-21, 21-17 to win India's second badminton gold medal in Tokyo.
The 22-year-old from Jaipur, who remained unbeaten in his gold medal winning campaign, picked up India's 19th medal in Tokyo. As Nagar gave India a golden finish, wishes poured in for the gold-medallist from all over the country.
Congratulating Nagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Happy to see our Badminton players excel at the Tokyo #Paralympics. The outstanding feat of @Krishnanagar99 has brought smiles on the faces of every Indian. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold Medal. Wishing him the very best for his endeavours ahead."
Nagar's gold medal win saw him pick up the second gold medal in badminton, joining compatriot Pramod Bhagat who clinched the first badminton gold medal in Tokyo. With Nagar's medal, India have won a total of 19 medals, including five gold medals, eight silver medals and six bronze medals.
Hailing the Jaipur shuttler, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted, "A Superb Achievement for which we are so very proud! A very Big Congrats to him for his stellar success!! @Krishnanagar99".
Krishna Nagar gets India's 2nd badminton Gold at the #Tokyo2020 Paralympics after a fabulous match in the SH6 final! Played like a true champion and kept fighting back from tough situations! Many Congratulations #Praise4Para— Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) September 5, 2021
Happy to see our Badminton players excel at the Tokyo #Paralympics. The outstanding feat of @Krishnanagar99 has brought smiles on the faces of every Indian. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold Medal. Wishing him the very best for his endeavours ahead. #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/oVs2BPcsT1— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2021
One last time at #Tokyo2020 💜 #IND national anthem echoes across the Yoyogi National Stadium— Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) September 5, 2021
A billion Indian hearts are filled with joy 😍 #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/ZXWw9kVG9T
Yessss yesssss... finally!!— Nilesh Gaikwad (@nilugaikwad23) September 5, 2021
You made us proud baba @Krishnanagar99 ❤️❤️#Gold for #krishnanagar at #Tokyoparalympics2020 🔥🥇🏆🏆
Thriller match and great comebacks at crucial moment from krishna...
Proud proud🎉🎉@GauravParaCoach @Media_SAI @ParalympicIndia @Tokyo2020hi pic.twitter.com/1ulix2lhip
#WATCH Family, friends, coach of para-badminton player Krishna Nagar gathered at SMS Stadium in Jaipur break into celebration as he wins Gold medal in Badminton Men's Singles SH6 event at 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games pic.twitter.com/bnmsPKQ7R5— ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2021
Proud Moment for India 🇮🇳— Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) September 5, 2021
Heartiest Congratulations #KrishnaNagar on winning the #Gold Medal in Men's Single SH6 #ParaBadminton event at #Tokyo2020.
We are proud of you @Krishnanagar99 !#Paralympics pic.twitter.com/9DL7MVsXLP
Another super news has come from #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 5, 2021
Congratulations to Krishna Nagar on winning a thrilling Gold medal in the Badminton Men's Singles SH6. India is proud of you Krishna!#Cheer4India #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/5GI3nQtOvw
Heartiest congratulations to @Krishnanagar99 for winning gold in badminton at #Paralympics. Whole nation is proud of your exceptional achievement. My best wishes for future endeavours! pic.twitter.com/aEaQ0y3HdJ— Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) September 5, 2021
ANOTHER #GOLD FOR #IND 🤯— #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) September 5, 2021
Krishna Nagar wins the 2⃣nd #ParaBadminton gold for 🇮🇳, as he wins 21-17, 16-21, 21-17 against #HKG's Chu Man Kai in the Men's Singles SH6 final. 🥇
What an event its been for the nation. 😍#Tokyo2020 #Paralympics @Krishnanagar99 pic.twitter.com/qYNmGelP4e
There were people who doubted Krishna Nagar. Believed he would not make it. But he proved all the doubters wrong winning gold 🥇at the Paralympics 😎— Indian Sports Honours (@sportshonours) September 5, 2021
.#bluerising #paralympics #Cheer4India #JeetKiGoonj #Praise4Para #badminton pic.twitter.com/frLuSrweF4
