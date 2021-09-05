English
Tokyo Paralympics: India lauds Krishna Nagar's gold medal winning feat

By

Bengaluru, Sept. 5: Krishna Nagar clinched India's final medal on the last day of the Paralympics, winning gold in the men's singles SH6 class final in Tokyo.

On Sunday, Nagar won a thrilling three-game battle over Hong Kong's Chu Man Kau, notching up a 21-17, 16-21, 21-17 to win India's second badminton gold medal in Tokyo.

The 22-year-old from Jaipur, who remained unbeaten in his gold medal winning campaign, picked up India's 19th medal in Tokyo. As Nagar gave India a golden finish, wishes poured in for the gold-medallist from all over the country.

Congratulating Nagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Happy to see our Badminton players excel at the Tokyo #Paralympics. The outstanding feat of @Krishnanagar99 has brought smiles on the faces of every Indian. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold Medal. Wishing him the very best for his endeavours ahead."

Nagar's gold medal win saw him pick up the second gold medal in badminton, joining compatriot Pramod Bhagat who clinched the first badminton gold medal in Tokyo. With Nagar's medal, India have won a total of 19 medals, including five gold medals, eight silver medals and six bronze medals.

Hailing the Jaipur shuttler, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted, "A Superb Achievement for which we are so very proud! A very Big Congrats to him for his stellar success!! @Krishnanagar99".

Comments

Story first published: Sunday, September 5, 2021, 12:12 [IST]
