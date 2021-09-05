Tokyo Paralympics: India lauds Krishna Nagar's gold medal winning feat

Tokyo Paralmypics: Krishna Nagar clinches gold in badminton as India's medal tally stands at 19

On Sunday, Nagar won a thrilling three-game battle over Hong Kong's Chu Man Kau, notching up a 21-17, 16-21, 21-17 to win India's second badminton gold medal in Tokyo.

The 22-year-old from Jaipur, who remained unbeaten in his gold medal winning campaign, picked up India's 19th medal in Tokyo. As Nagar gave India a golden finish, wishes poured in for the gold-medallist from all over the country.

Congratulating Nagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Happy to see our Badminton players excel at the Tokyo #Paralympics. The outstanding feat of @Krishnanagar99 has brought smiles on the faces of every Indian. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold Medal. Wishing him the very best for his endeavours ahead."

Nagar's gold medal win saw him pick up the second gold medal in badminton, joining compatriot Pramod Bhagat who clinched the first badminton gold medal in Tokyo. With Nagar's medal, India have won a total of 19 medals, including five gold medals, eight silver medals and six bronze medals.

Hailing the Jaipur shuttler, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted, "A Superb Achievement for which we are so very proud! A very Big Congrats to him for his stellar success!! @Krishnanagar99".

Krishna Nagar gets India's 2nd badminton Gold at the #Tokyo2020 Paralympics after a fabulous match in the SH6 final! Played like a true champion and kept fighting back from tough situations! Many Congratulations #Praise4Para — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) September 5, 2021

Happy to see our Badminton players excel at the Tokyo #Paralympics. The outstanding feat of @Krishnanagar99 has brought smiles on the faces of every Indian. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold Medal. Wishing him the very best for his endeavours ahead. #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/oVs2BPcsT1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2021

One last time at #Tokyo2020 💜 #IND national anthem echoes across the Yoyogi National Stadium



A billion Indian hearts are filled with joy 😍 #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/ZXWw9kVG9T — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) September 5, 2021

#WATCH Family, friends, coach of para-badminton player Krishna Nagar gathered at SMS Stadium in Jaipur break into celebration as he wins Gold medal in Badminton Men's Singles SH6 event at 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games pic.twitter.com/bnmsPKQ7R5 — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2021

Another super news has come from #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics



Congratulations to Krishna Nagar on winning a thrilling Gold medal in the Badminton Men's Singles SH6. India is proud of you Krishna!#Cheer4India #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/5GI3nQtOvw — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 5, 2021

Heartiest congratulations to @Krishnanagar99 for winning gold in badminton at #Paralympics. Whole nation is proud of your exceptional achievement. My best wishes for future endeavours! pic.twitter.com/aEaQ0y3HdJ — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) September 5, 2021

ANOTHER #GOLD FOR #IND 🤯



Krishna Nagar wins the 2⃣nd #ParaBadminton gold for 🇮🇳, as he wins 21-17, 16-21, 21-17 against #HKG's Chu Man Kai in the Men's Singles SH6 final. 🥇



What an event its been for the nation. 😍#Tokyo2020 #Paralympics @Krishnanagar99 pic.twitter.com/qYNmGelP4e — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) September 5, 2021

There were people who doubted Krishna Nagar. Believed he would not make it. But he proved all the doubters wrong winning gold 🥇at the Paralympics 😎

.#bluerising #paralympics #Cheer4India #JeetKiGoonj #Praise4Para #badminton pic.twitter.com/frLuSrweF4 — Indian Sports Honours (@sportshonours) September 5, 2021