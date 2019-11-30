English
Verma keeps Indian challenge alive, storms into final at Syed Modi International

By
verma

Lucknow, Nov. 30: Continuing an impressive show, India shuttler Sourabh Verma stormed into the finals of Syed Modi International Badminton tournament in Lucknow on Saturday.

The only Indian remaining in contention for the title, Verma registered a hard-fought 21-17, 16-21, 21-18 win against his Korean opponent Heo Kwang Hee in the semi-final.

After winning the first set comfortably within just 20 minutes, the 26-year-old saw tough competition from Kwang Hee in the next as the Indian went on to lose the set 21-16. Verma, who has won two Super 100 tournaments—Hyderabad Open and Vietnam Open—this year, made a comeback in the match deciding set which saw him making his way into the final showdown.

Verma will face Wang Tzu Wei of Chinese Taipei in the final on Sunday. Tzu Wei thrashed Korea’s Son Wan Ho 21-9, 21-7 in another semi-final match.

Earlier in the women’s singles semi-final, India’s Rituparna Das went down fighting against Thailand’s Phittayaporn Chaiwan. Chaiwan, who registered 24-22, 21-15 victory against Das, will now take on Olympic champion Carolina Marin of Spain in the final on Sunday. Fourth seed Marin beat Korea’s Kim Ga Eun 22-20, 21-16.

Recovered from ankle injury, Das said she is happy to reach semi-final in the ongoing competition and looking forward to represent Pune Aces in the Premier Badminton League (PBL). “I played my last tournament in January and then suffered an ankle injury that kept me out of action till July.

“I played final of Dubai International and now semi-final in this tournament, so I am very happy with my performance. And now I am looking forward to play for my team Pune Aces in PBL season 5,” Das said.

Source: Press Release

Story first published: Saturday, November 30, 2019, 21:55 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 30, 2019

