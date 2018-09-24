2007 World T20 triumph: What the Indian heroes are doing 11 years after!

READ THIS IN TELUGU

1. MS Dhoni (Captain)

It was first assignment as captain for the long-haired lad from Jharkhand - just 25-year-old then. But he led India with gumption and maturity. Thereafter, MSD went from strength to strength to as captain of India, adding the ICC 50-over World Cup in 2011 and the ICC Champions Trophy title in 2013 to his cabinet. In 2015, he retired from Tests and stepped down from ODI captaincy after the World Cup held in Australia/New Zealand. But he continues to be an important cog in the wheel of India's ODI and T20 teams - as wicketkeeper and a major member of the think tank.

2. Yuvraj Singh

The left-hander from Punjab was Dhoni's deputy in that tournament. His 6 sixes off England's Stuart Broad will forever be etched in memory. Yuvraj added the 2011 World Cup title to his kitty along with the man of the tournament title. He also successfully fought against a bout of cancer a few years down the line. His last appearance for India was against the West Indies in North Sound in 2017. The 36-year-old is now on the closing stages of his pro career.

3. Ajit Agarkar

Ajit Agarkar played three matches in South Africa. The Group match against New Zealand in which he conceded 40 runs in four overs incidentally was the Mumbai pacer's last international outing for India. Since then he has retired from international cricket and now he is working as a pundit.

4. Gautam Gambhir

The left-handed opener was India's highest scorer in that tournament with 227 runs with three 50s to boot. He was also a part of India's 2011 World Cup winning squad. He reaped immense success as the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, masterminding their title runs. His last outing for India was against England in the home ODI series in 2016. Now, the 36-year-old is leading Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy but close to ending his career.

5. Joginder Sharma

The medium pacer was the wild card Dhoni entrusted with the last over in the final against Pakistan. His spell 3.3-0-20-2 helped India winning the title. But that was also his last match for India. Since then he has played in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings and he continues to appear for Haryana in the domestic cricket. But at 34, it's almost certain that we will not see Joginder in India colours again.

6. Dinesh Karthik

The Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper batsman went on a downward spiral after the World T20. He struggled to hold on to his place, primarily because Dhoni offered an attractive package - wicketkeeper, batsman and captain. His own form too played a good part in it. But this year, he made a return to the India side for the Test series against England and he has also been included in the India ODI side. He is enjoying a mini revival as a cricketer.

7. Irfan Pathan

The left-handed all-rounder was India's man of the final in 2007 for picking up three wickets - Shoaib Malik, Shahid Afridi and Yasir Arafat. There were several peaks for him to conquer. But constant battles with injuries thwarted his career and his last appearance for India was in 2012. At present, Irfan has joined Jammu and Kashmir as player/mentor but his India career seems to be over.

8. Yusuf Pathan

The elder Pathan played just one match - the final against Pakistan in place of injured Virender Sehwag. He too was a member of India's World Cup winning squad in 2011. But he keeps attracting good bids from IPL teams and is currently with Sunrisers Hyderabad. His last appearance for India was in 2012 and one has to reckon that he has to be contended with that.

9. Virender Sehwag

The Delhi Dasher did not have a particularly impressive T20 campaign and missed the final too. In 2011, he added the 50-Over World Cup too to his kitty. Sehwag continued to be force for India in the coming years too till his eye-hand co-ordination dimmed. His last appearance for India was in 2013 and since then he has retired from all forms of cricket. Now, he is active in social media platforms and works as a pundit in TV channels.

10. Rohit Sharma

The Mumbai right-hander chipped in with an important 30 in the final while batting at 6 that propelled India past 150. But unlike some of his teammates he was not picked for the 2011 World Cup and till date it remains a hurt for Rohit. But as a batsman, he scaled heights in ODI cricket - the only player to have three 200s in the format. He is also India's stand-in-skipper in ODIs whenever Virat Kohli takes a rest.

11. RP Singh

The UP left-arm pacer was India's leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 12 scalps. But since then injuries ravaged his career and his last India outing was in 2011 against England. He continued bravely in domestic cricket looking for a comeback but sensing the futility recently he announced his retirement all forms of cricket at 32.

12. Robin Uthappa

The hard-hitting Bangalore lad played all matches in that tournament scoring a 50 and more than 100 runs. Since then Uthappa's India career went through doldrums and after a lengthy gap he made an appearance in 2015 in a series in Zimbabwe. It remains his last India turn out but continues to chug along in domestic circuit. He snapped ties with Karnataka last year and played for Saurashtra.

13. S Sreesanth

The medium pacer from Kerala had a good tournament picking up six wickets from seven matches. And he was also a part of India's World Cup winning squad in 2011. But after that his career went haywire after getting named in the IPL spot-fixing scandal. The Delhi HC has cleared his name but the BCCI has not lifted the ban on him and he still wages the battle. Away from the muddle, he makes appearances in movies and TV shows.