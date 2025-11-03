When will be the next Women's World Cup? Date, Venue Revealed as India win Maiden ICC Title

Cricket 4 RCB Players, 5 DC Stars: World Cup-Winning India Women's Cricket Team And Their WPL Teams By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Monday, November 3, 2025, 17:11 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

India Women's cricket team etched their names in history on Sunday (November 2), clinching their maiden ICC Women's World Cup title with a commanding 52-run victory over South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

It was a night of glory and emotion, as Harmanpreet Kaur and her side produced a complete team performance in front of a packed home crowd to lift the most prestigious trophy in women's cricket.

India were put into bat but responded in style, posting a strong 298 for 7 in 50 overs. The tone was set by the opening pair of Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana, who stitched together a brilliant 104-run partnership. Shafali, coming in as an injury replacement for Pratika Rawal, was sensational with the bat, scoring 87 off 78 balls - a knock that included seven boundaries and two huge sixes. Mandhana played the perfect supporting role with a fluent 45 before falling to Chloe Tryon.

The middle order carried the momentum forward as Deepti Sharma notched up a composed half-century, while Jemimah Rodrigues (28) and Richa Ghosh (34 off 24) added vital quick runs to push India close to the 300-mark. South Africa's Ayabonga Khaka stood out with the ball, taking 3 for 58, while Nonkululeko Mlaba and Tryon claimed key wickets.

Chasing 299, South Africa's hopes rested on skipper Laura Wolvaardt, who scored a brilliant century. But India's bowlers, led by Deepti Sharma (4/43) and Shafali Verma, who also picked two key wickets, ensured that the Proteas fell well short of the target. The historic win marked a watershed moment for Indian women's cricket, signaling the dawn of a new era.

Interestingly, several of India's World Cup-winning stars also shine bright in the Women's Premier League (WPL). Delhi Capitals (DC) boast the most champions in their ranks

India's World Cup-Winning Stars And Their WPL Teams

Harmanpreet Kaur: Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians Smriti Mandhana: RCB

RCB Harleen Deol: Gujarat Giants

Gujarat Giants Jemimah Rodrigues: Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals Richa Ghosh: RCB

RCB Uma Chetry: UP Warriorz

UP Warriorz Renuka Singh Thakur: RCB

RCB Deepti Sharma: UP Warriorz

UP Warriorz Sneh Rana: RCB

RCB Shree Charani: Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals Radha Yadav: Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals Amanjot Kaur: Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians Arundhati Reddy: Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals Kranti Goud: UP Warriorz

UP Warriorz Shafali Verma: Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals Pratika Rawal: No Current WPL team

Mumbai Indians (MI) have two key contributors - captain Harmanpreet Kaur and all-rounder Amanjot Kaur. Delhi Capitals (DC) are represented by Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, and Shree Charani, while UP Warriorz (UPW) include Deepti Sharma, Uma Chetry, and Kranti Goud.

Harleen Deol carried the flag for Gujarat Giants, while Pratika Rawal, who missed the knockout stages due to injury, currently remains without a WPL contract.

With their World Cup triumph, India's stars have not only brought glory to the nation but also boosted the profile of their WPL teams - setting the stage for an even more electrifying league season ahead.