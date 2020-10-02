5000-man Rohit Sharma says how Mumbai Indians targeted Kings XI Punjab's weak bowling

Rohit joined the Club 5000 and now he stands alongside Virat Kohli, the IPL's highest run-getter, and Suresh Raina.

"It feels good to get to 5000 runs. I didn't look much into it because winning the game was more important," Rohit said in the post-match presentation.

Mumbai Indians had a slow start to the match while batting first, and Rohit credited Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya for guiding them to a winning total.

"It was a great win. We didn't start really well, but we knew, the kind of attack Punjab has, we wanted to capitalise on that towards the back end. Hardik and Pollard back themselves to get those runs in the end. They have done that on many occasions. It is nice to have them in form," he said.

Taking early wickets is crucial in T20, and Rohit was chuffed that Mumbai managed that. Overall, I am very happy with the batting performances. we knew it wasn't going to be easy with the ball. We knew taking early wickets was crucial. We did that. The captain looks good when the bowlers execute plans well," he said.