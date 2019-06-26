ICC World Cup 2019: A dubious aspect of England's World Cup campaigns

WC Special | Schedule | Squads

Once cruising well with eight points from five games, the Three Lions are yet stuck at eight points from seven games and might not have full control any more over the own chances to make the semifinals.

England lost to Sri Lanka at Headingley by 20 runs before getting thumped by the defending champions by 64 runs. The Three Lions now have gone winless against both those opponents in at least four World Cups.

The back-to-back defeats also brought to the fore another dubious aspect of England's World Cup campaigns. When they lose games at a crucial juncture, they end up losing more than one, putting their chances in deep jeopardy.

Past instances

In the 2015 edition, England lost to Australia and New Zealand in their first two matches and after winning against Scotland, when they were required to turn the tables around by winning a few more, they failed big time.

Sri Lanka hammered them by nine wickets and in the very next match, England slumped to a 15-run loss to Bangladesh to find themselves out of the WC.

In 2007, England reached the Super Eight stage but after a good win over Ireland, Michael Vaughan's side tasted two back-to-back defeats against Sri Lanka (by 2 runs) and Australia (7 wickets) to fall behind in the race for the semifinals and eventually lost out.

In 2003, England started off with flying colours to win the first three games that they played (Netherlands, Namibia and Pakistan) but then lost consecutive games to India by 82 runs and Australia by 2 wickets to bow out of semifinal contention.

In 1996, England beat the UAE and Netherlands to get back into the reckoning for a semifinal berth, but were routed by South Africa (by 78 runs) and Pakistan (by 7 wickets) to make the quarterfinals where they were decimated by Sri Lanka.

In 1992, England had 11 points from six games and looked favourites to top the points table. But a 7-wicket loss to New Zealand and even a nine-run defeat to Zimbabwe in their last two matches hurt their momentum and they lost the top spot to New Zealand.