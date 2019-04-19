ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Complete squads of all teams, captains

New Delhi, April 19: The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will begin on May 30 with hosts England to play the opening game against South Africa at the iconic The Oval, London.

The twelfth edition of the quadrennial mega-event will be held in England and Wales in the British summer as 10 teams will face each other in the round robin league matches. The 10-team tournament will see all teams face one another once in a single group phase.

It will be the fifth instance when the cricket world cup will be held in the United Kingdom. 48 matches will be played in 46 days across 11 venues.

All the day matches will start at 2:30 PM IST, while the day/night matches - seven of them - will start at 5:30 PM IST. The Lord's will host the final of the World Cup for the fifth time on 14 July.

The first semi-final (No.1 v No.4) will be at Old Trafford on 9 July while the second semi-final (No.2 v No.3) will be staged at Edgbaston on 11 July. Each of the semi-finals and the final has been allotted a reserve day.

Here is the list of Complete squads of all the teams:

Australia: Seasoned campaigners Steve Smith and David Warner have returned to the squad after serving one-year suspension due to ball tampering scandal. Peter Handscomb and Josh Hazlewood have missed the bus. The Aaron Finch-led side is on a roll having registered convincing series wins against India and Pakistan in ODI series. The defending champions have peaked at the right time and would be confident to defending their title in England. Squad: Aaron Finch (C), Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Steve Smith, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa. New Zealand: Former India captain and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar has already branded the Kane Williamson-led side as the dark horses for World Cup. The finalists of the previous edition have been in good form in the limited-overs format. Williamson, Ross Taylor, Colin Munro, Tim Southee, and Martin Guptill are the senior members in the side and a lot depends on how they perform in the event. Uncapped Tom Blundell has been included in the squad in place of wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert, who sustained an injury. Squad: Kane Williamson (C), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wicketkeeper), Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor. India: The Men In Blue are considered one of the favourites for the title as the Virat Kohli-led team has been one of the most consistent side in the limited-overs format since 2015 World Cup. The 15-member Indian squad looks strong and capable of winning the trophy for the third time but they suffered a shock series defeat against Australia at home. This would have dented their morale. The team selection also triggered a debate after Rishabh Pant and Ambati Rayudu, who were looking obvious choices, did not find themselves in the WC squad. Squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami. England: Hosts England have picked up a strong 15-member squad for the World Cup and are termed the favourites for the title. The Eoin Morgan-led team has been in a phenomenal form in the 50-overs format since 2015 WC debacle. The team looks balanced and home conditions would be an added advantage to them. However, young pacer Jofra Archer not finding place in the squad came as a surprise to many. Squad: Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Alex Hales, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, David Willey. Pakistan: Pakistan announced the 15-member World Cup squad and stunned all by leaving out senior left-arm pacer Mohammed Amir while included teenage pacer Mohammad Hasnain. Sarfaraz Ahmed who lifted the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017 for Pakistan in England would be aiming to repeat the same in this summer. Squad: Sarfaraz Ahmed (C/wicketkeeper), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-Ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Hassan Ali, Abid Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Sohail. Bangladesh: Veteran pacer Mashrafe Mortaza will once again be leading a Bangladesh in the upcoming World Cup 2019. The Bangladesh side has a perfect balance of youth and experience. Squad: Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan (vice captain), Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed. South Africa: South Africa have opted for Hashim Amla over Reeza Hendricks in their 15-man Cricket World Cup squad. The rest of the squad was as expected, with Faf du Plessis set to lead the Proteas in England and Wales. Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje missed the Indian Premier League with injuries, but both have recovered in time to be included in the final group.



Squad: Faf du Plessis (C), Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Hashim Amla, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, JP Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi. Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka dropped former captain Dinesh Chandimal from their 15-man World Cup squad and named Dimuth Karunaratne as the captain. The selectors named Lasith Malinga in the squad but didn't make him the captain for the upcoming tournament in England and Wales. Niroshan Dickwella, Akila Dananjaya and openers Danushka Gunathilaka and Upul Tharanga have been ruled out. Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Thisara Perera, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis, Isuru Udana, Milinda Siriwardana, Avishka Fernando, Jeevan Mendis, Lahiru Thirimanne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal.