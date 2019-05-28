Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Aaron Finch happy with Australia's World Cup preparations

By Pti
Aaron Finch and co are on ten match winning run
Aaron Finch and co are on ten match winning run

Southampton, May 28: Australia have put behind a disappointing year, which saw them losing back-to-back series besides facing a ball-tampering scandal, and skipper Aaron Finch is relieved to see the team in great position at the moment as compared to 10 months ago.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Special Page | Full Schedule | Squads

The defending champions could not have asked for a better preparation going into the World Cup, which begins on May 30 in UK, as they won both their warm-up games against England and Sri Lanka.

"It is a great position to be in when compared to where we were ten months ago; it is great when guys keep jumping up to fill positions," Finch said after Monday's warm-up match here against Sri Lanka, which Australia won by five wickets.

The Australian team was in complete turmoil a year ago after the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa, involving Steve Smith and David Warner. The two batsman were handed a year-long ban from international cricket.

Also read: We have put in a lot of hard work, says Khawaja

Australia also lost the ODI series against England and South Africa, and a home Test series against India for the first time ever. This year, however, the Aussies managed to get their act together as they registered a come-from-behind 3-2 ODI series win against India, and then blanked Pakistan 5-0.

"We have been as a group since May 1, and we are still doing our basics really well," said Finch.

Australia will begin their World Cup campaign against Afghanistan on June 1 in Bristol.

More AARON FINCH News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 1
May 30 2019, 03:00 PM
England
South Africa
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: INT 2 - 1 EMP
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 10:59 [IST]
Other articles published on May 28, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue