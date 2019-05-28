Aaron Finch happy with Australia's World Cup preparations

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Special Page | Full Schedule | Squads

The defending champions could not have asked for a better preparation going into the World Cup, which begins on May 30 in UK, as they won both their warm-up games against England and Sri Lanka.

"It is a great position to be in when compared to where we were ten months ago; it is great when guys keep jumping up to fill positions," Finch said after Monday's warm-up match here against Sri Lanka, which Australia won by five wickets.

Australia completed their #CWC19 preparations with a third-straight warm-up win on the back of an assured 89 from Usman Khawaja

The Australian team was in complete turmoil a year ago after the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa, involving Steve Smith and David Warner. The two batsman were handed a year-long ban from international cricket.

Australia also lost the ODI series against England and South Africa, and a home Test series against India for the first time ever. This year, however, the Aussies managed to get their act together as they registered a come-from-behind 3-2 ODI series win against India, and then blanked Pakistan 5-0.

"We have been as a group since May 1, and we are still doing our basics really well," said Finch.

Australia will begin their World Cup campaign against Afghanistan on June 1 in Bristol.