AB de Villiers looking forward to commentary debut in the SA20 league

The Proteas legend AB de Villiers headlines a stellar team of SuperSport commentators and presenters who will call the exciting action of South Africa's anticipated new league.

De Villiers, known as "MR 360", will bring all the flair and innovation he thrilled fans all around the world with during his playing days to the commentary booth.

"I am a cricket fan at heart and I can't wait to be behind the mic to watch the brilliant performances from the world's best cricketers during the SA20. I am looking forward to joining some of my past teammates and cricketing legends for this exciting opportunity," De Villiers said.

The SA20 commentary team has reunited the legendary Proteas slip cordon with De Villiers joined by his former national team teammates Mark Boucher, Ashwell Prince, Shaun Pollock, Herschelle Gibbs, Chris Morris and Vernon Philander.

The familiar silky smooth voice of the experienced Mark Nicholas will hold it all together with former England internationals Kevin Pietersen and Darren Gough also joining the team.

There is further international flavour included in the line-up with the hugely-popular Zainab Abbas from Pakistan teaming up South Africa's first lady of cricket Kass Naidoo, Urooj Mumtaz, Pommie Mbangwa, Mike Haysman, and former West Indies T20 World Cup-winning captain Daren Sammy.

The SA20 broadcast will aim to bring in fresh and engaging perspectives on the SA20 coverage, bringing to life the 'sportainment' factor to fans around the world.

SuperSport - Africa's biggest broadcaster - will be introducing new-look technology and innovations to create the ultimate viewing experience of the SA20 coverage. All 33 matches will be broadcast live on SuperSport in Sub-Saharan Africa, JioCinema, Sports18, Colors Tamil in India and Sky Sports in the UK.

JioCinema and Sports18 will assemble a star-studded panel for their presentation of SA20 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.