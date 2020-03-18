AB de Villiers pins focus on IPL 2020 to ascertain his South Africa return

De Villiers surprised the cricketing world by announcing his retirement in May 2018 and while he did say back then that he wanted to leave while still playing decent cricket, a point he also strictly maintained was how he was tired given the hectic cricketing calendar. And that is an issue that even the India and RCB captain Virat Kohli has raised in recent times.

While the South African feels that workload management is a personal call, he does believe that the mental and physical demand on the top stars is massive thanks to the non-stop cricket action.

"Each player must consider his own circumstances and make his own decision. I reached a point where I wanted to see more of my wife and two young sons, and seek a reasonable balance between family and cricket. The mental and physical demands on the leading players are massive these days, but each player must decide what he can and can't do," he pointed.

While de Villiers did quit international cricket, he has continued to play in T20 leagues across the globe and the kind of fitness he has shown at 36 can put even youngsters to shame. But for the former national-team captain, it is all about discipline.

"Discipline is the key. Eating right and regular exercise are extremely important. It becomes a habit. Eat healthy, have a healthy lifestyle, and it's not difficult at all," he signed off.