AB de Villiers reveals why he rejected the offer to participate in Legends League Cricket

Speaking through his Twitter account, De Villiers said, "I will go to Chinnaswamy Stadium next year. But not for playing cricket. I am going to apologise to the RCB fans for not winning the IPL title so far. I also want to thank them for their support over the past decade. I can't play cricket anymore. Because I had surgery on my right eye." The Protea has played 184 IPL matches and scored 5162 runs in the cash-rich league.

The 38-year-old - who bagged the ICC player of the year award three times - went on claiming that he rejected the offer to participate in the Legends League Cricket because of the surgery in his right eye.

"I am too old now. Legends League seems to be a lot of fun. I was invited, but I had an eye operation. I know you might think that I can play with one eye but I would rather not do that," de Villiers said.

He also said that he has no plans to take up coaching roles any time soon.

"I am definitely not planning to coach a team. I absolutely love to share everything that I have learnt, that will come. But I am not going to be joining a team, coaching and travelling the world again. I am very happy to spend a bit of time at home after travelling for 18 years," he added.