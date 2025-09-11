Abhishek Sharma creates History in Asia Cup 2025, becomes First India batter to Unique Record

Indian Roll Ball League gets Launched in Dubai - All you Need to Know about the Sports which was born in 2003

Abhishek Sharma has created a unique record in India's Asia Cup 2025 opener win over UAE on Wednesday (September 10) in Dubai.

The Indian team had a cakewalk against the hosts, as they beat them by 9 wickets with ease. After bundling out UAE for just 57 runs, India chased the target within 4.3 overs.

Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill opened the innings and created havoc with the bat. Abhishek in particular was amazing from the start, as he scored 30 runs off just 16 balls. The southpaw hit 2 fours and 3 sixes in his knock before getting dismissed, but his onslaught helped India to win the match in a canter.

Abhishek Sharma creates Record

Abhishek Sharma, with his batting, created a unique record. The Punjab player has now become the first Indian to hit a six in a T20I run chase, as he smacked Haider Ali for a mammoth six in the very first ball. In fact, Abhishek started with 6 and 4 in the first two balls that he faced.

The 25-year-old also received huge praises from his captain Suryakumar Yadav, who hailed the India batter and justified his rank in T20Is.

"He is currently the world's number one batter for a reason; he sets the tone, irrespective of if we chase 200 or 50. Unbelievable from him," Surya said about Abhishek at the post-match presentation.

"I wanted to see how the wicket was playing. It was the same in the second innings. Clinical performance from the boys; we wanted good attitude and energy on the field and that's what we got. Recently, a lot of the boys were here for the Champions Trophy," the India captain added.

Abhishek Sharma has already solidified his status as an opener for India. In his career, the youngster has played 18 T20Is, amassing 565 runs at an average of 33 and a jaw-dropping strike rate of 193. Sharma's form will be crucial going forward as India face Pakistan up next on Sunday (September 14).