How much money will PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi pay for Haris Rauf's fine from his Own Pocket?

Brentford vs Man United Live Streaming: Where and When to Watch Premier League Match on TV and Online?

Cricket Abhishek Sharma's Sister Heals, Rishabh Pant's Sister Leads: Meet the Women Behind India’s Cricket Icons By Siddhika Prajapati Published: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 16:41 [IST]

oi-Siddhika Prajapati

The cricket field might be where the headlines are born, but off the field, it's the sisters of India's star cricketers who are quietly rewriting the rules of fame, finesse, and fierce individuality. From Abhishek Sharma's doctor sister to Rishabh Pant's MBA-sporting sibling, these women are not only genetically blessed but professionally brilliant, making sure they shine just as brightly, even if they're not swinging the bat.

Each name here isn't just an accessory to their cricketing brother's fame, they're creators, doctors, entrepreneurs, influencers, and entertainers in their own lane.

So, who are these women? Let's meet the stylish, smart, and self-made sisters redefining what it means to be part of India's cricket elite.

1. Shahneel Gill

Elder sister to Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill, Shahneel is already a social media darling. With her polished aesthetics and relatable content, she's carved out a strong presence as an influencer. But behind the filters and feeds, there's hustle - Shahneel also reportedly works as a Success Specialist at SkipTheDishes, a Canada-based food-ordering platform.

2. Komal Sharma

Abhishek Sharma might dominate the opening slot for Sunrisers Hyderabad, but it's his sister Komal Sharma who brings the real-life heroism. A qualified physiotherapist from GNDU, Amritsar, she holds a Master's in Orthopaedics from NIMS University, Jaipur. Currently serving at S.G.R.D. Medical College, she is often spotted cheering her brother from the stands, an image that perfectly balances science and sibling support.

3. Malti Chahar

Once dubbed the "mystery girl" in the Chennai Super Kings crowd, Malti Chahar, sister of MI pacer Deepak Chahar, is now a name in her own right. A supermodel by profession, Malti has also dipped her toes into filmmaking and has appeared in Bollywood films and web series, taking her visibility well beyond the IPL dugout.

4. Shresta Iyer

Shreyas Iyer's younger sister, Shresta, isn't just a background supporter - she's front and center in her own domain. A trained choreographer, she's made a splash in the entertainment space with her appearance in the item song "Agreement Karle." What's more? She revealed she was approached for MTV's Roadies and Splitsvilla, proving her growing presence in India's youth entertainment space.

5. Sakshi Pant

While Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player in IPL history this year after being picked up for Rs 27 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction, his elder sister Sakshi Pant was already making moves in boardrooms. With an MBA from the University of Hertfordshire, Sakshi has worked with reputed organizations including Lister Hospital and now serves at the National Pharmacy Association. Sharp suits, sharper mind.

6. Sara Tendulkar

She may be the daughter of Sachin Tendulkar and sister to MI all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar, but Sara Tendulkar is anything but stuck in the shadows. She's the Director of the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, an active model, and a highly-followed social media personality. Whether it's charitable initiatives or luxury campaigns, Sara is the epitome of quiet power paired with public grace.

Gone are the days when cricket stardom was a one-man (or one-family) show. These women are CEOs of their own dreams, breaking stereotypes with every reel, degree, and deal. They cheer their brothers on match days, yes but in their own lives, they're the ones hitting it out of the park.

So now the ball's in your court: Which one of these trailblazing women caught your attention? Drop your thoughts in the comments, don't be shy, make it spicy!