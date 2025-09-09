Cricket AFG vs HK Playing 11, Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Predicted Lineups, Team News By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Tuesday, September 9, 2025, 8:18 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

AFG vs HK: The Asia Cup 2025 gets underway on September 9 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, with Afghanistan taking on Hong Kong in the first Group B clash.

Afghanistan enter the tournament on the back of a runner-up finish in the UAE Tri-Series, where they fell short against Pakistan in the final. While the defeat stung, the side showed plenty of positives, highlighted by impactful batting displays and decisive bowling spells. Under the leadership of Rashid Khan, Afghanistan will pin their hopes on the likes of Ibrahim Zadran, the ever-reliable Mohammad Nabi, and explosive opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz to set the tone for their campaign.

Hong Kong, meanwhile, return to high-level competition after finishing second in the Asia Pacific Cricket Championship Trophy 2025, where they were edged out by Malaysia. With this opportunity on a bigger platform, they will be determined to announce themselves with a strong showing in the Asia Cup.

AFG vs HK Team News, Injury Update

Both the teams will have their key players in the side and will be looking to make a huge mark in the tournament opener.

AFG vs HK Key Players

Afghanistan will be banking on young left-hander Sediqullah Atal, who looked in fine touch during the UAE Tri-Series 2025, producing several crucial knocks that shaped matches. Should he continue in the same rhythm, he could be central to guiding Afghanistan toward a breakthrough win in the Asia Cup.

On the bowling front, skipper Rashid Khan remains their biggest weapon. After a below-par IPL 2025, he has bounced back with encouraging performances at both the international and league levels. If he operates at his peak, his variations could easily tilt the contest in Afghanistan's favour.

For Hong Kong, the spotlight will once again be on Babar Hayat, one of the most prolific batters in the history of the Asia Cup. His contribution with the bat will be vital if Hong Kong are to harbour any hopes of pulling off a win.

AFG vs HK Playing 11: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Predicted Lineups

AFG Predicted XI: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

HK Predicted XI: Yasim Murtaza (c), Anshy Rath, Martin Coetzee, Kinchit Shah, Shahid Wasif, Zeeshan Ali (wk), Aizaz Khan, Nizakat Khan, Ateeq Iqbal, Ali Hassan, Ehsan Khan.