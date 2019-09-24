Bangladesh, Afghanistan share trophy after abandoned final

Dhaka, Sep 24: Bangladesh and Afghanistan have shared the trophy from their Twenty20 tri-series after Tuesday's final was rained off in Dhaka.
The two sides reached the final of the three-team tournament by getting the better of Zimbabwe, who recorded just a single win against Afghanistan when they had already been eliminated.
But the series could not be decided following heavy rain around the scheduled clash at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.
The contest was initially delayed as the teams waited for the weather to pass, before the abandonment and shared result was confirmed.
