Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I: Afghans hold their nerve to sweep series

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan

Dehradun, June 8: Afghanistan secured a series sweep over Bangladesh with a thrilling one-run win in the third and final Twenty20 international.

Rashid Khan held his nerve in the final over to deny Bangladesh the eight runs they needed, though the teenage leg-spinner needed a helping hand from team-mate Shafiqullah in a dramatic finish.

Requiring four from the final delivery, Ariful Haque launched Khan towards the long-on boundary only to see Shafiqullah leap into the air and make sure the ball did not clear the rope.

Bangladesh could only scramble two runs before Mahmudullah was run out for 45, meaning they came up narrowly short in their chase, finishing on 144-6.

Mushfiqur Rahim top-scored with 46, leading an impressive recovery after his team slipped to 53-4 midway through the ninth over.

Having won the toss and opted to bat, Afghanistan's top-four batsmen all made contributions in their competitive total of 145-6.

Samiullah Shenwari led the way with an unbeaten 33 from 28 balls, while Mohammad Shahzad (26), Usman Ghani (19) and captain Asghar Stanikzai (27) also made starts without kicking on.

After white-ball success, Afghanistan switch their focus to Test cricket, with their debut in the longest format against India getting underway in Bengaluru on June 14.

