After 10-wicket win, Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni tells a secret about his relation with coach Fleming

MS Dhoni, the Super Kings captain, said the mutual respect and perfect sync between him and Fleming is the force behind the team's success.

"Sometimes Fleming doesn't get as much credit. The good thing is that we have one plan. It's not that we don't have debates, but it's one plan, that's the relationship between us," said Dhoni in the post-match presentation.

About the game plan against Kings XI , Dhoni said: "I feel looking at the first 3-4 games, what you really think is you restrict them to as little as possible and that can add pressure. Every team has furious hitter who can disrupt the bowling and our bowlers did well. We needed momentum with the right kind of shots. Watto and Faf backed themselves with the shots they're known for."

The effort of Watson and Du Plessis helped Chennai break three-match losing sequence.

"I think we did the small things right and that's what was important to us. The kind of start we got in batting, that's what we needed. Hopefully, we'll be able to replicate this in the coming games. Shane Watson...it's not about being more aggressive. He was hitting it well in the nets and what you need is to do that in the middle.

"It was just a matter of time. Faf is like a sheet anchor for us, keeps playing those shots in the middle. He can always confuse the bowler with the lap shots and all coming in," said Dhoni.

Both Watson and Du Plessis remained unbeaten and made fifties each.