Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

After Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma accepts Yuvraj Singh's challenge in his own unique style - Watch

By
After Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma accepts Yuvraj Singhs challenge in his own unique style - Watch

Mumbai, May 17: After Sachin Tendulkar, India opener Rohit Sharma responded to the challenge put forward by former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh.

Yuvraj challenged Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and Harbhajan Singh on Twitter to juggle a cricket ball with the side of a bat and the Hitman responded to it in style.

Rohit posted the video on his Twitter handle where he could be seen juggling the ball with the handle of his bat. The Mumbai Indians captain also extended the challenge to his India teammates Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Ajinkya Rahane.

Rohit captioned the video, "There you go @YUVSTRONG12! I'm committed to staying at home. I further nominate @ShreyasIyer15, @RishabhPant17 and @ajinkyarahane88 to innovate and commit to staying home."

Earlier, Yuvraj took to social media a few days ago to challenge his compatriots to a unique challenge as world cricket still remains halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"In these challenging times, I am committed to staying at home to prevent the spread of #Covid19 and will #KeepItUp as long as it is required. I further nominate master blaster @sachin_rt, Hitman @ImRo45 and Turbanator @harbhajan_singh @UN @deespeak," Yuvraj wrote on Twitter along with the video.

Sharma, who has played 224 ODIs and 32 Tests, said he likes setting a target for himself before the start of a series.

"Over the years, I've realised that long-term goals won't help you in any way. On the contrary, it will add to your pressure and stress. I have always focused on short term goals which are mainly the next few games in the upcoming 2-3 months - who is it against, what can I do best," the Sharma said on Star Sports' show 'Cricket Connected: Chats'.

"Setting goals for each series or tournament helps me a lot and I will continue to follow this method in the future," added the Mumbaikar, who has scored 9,115 ODI runs.

More ROHIT SHARMA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, May 17, 2020, 16:52 [IST]
Other articles published on May 17, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue