After Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma accepts Yuvraj Singh's challenge in his own unique style - Watch

Yuvraj challenged Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and Harbhajan Singh on Twitter to juggle a cricket ball with the side of a bat and the Hitman responded to it in style.

Rohit posted the video on his Twitter handle where he could be seen juggling the ball with the handle of his bat. The Mumbai Indians captain also extended the challenge to his India teammates Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Ajinkya Rahane.

Rohit captioned the video, "There you go @YUVSTRONG12! I'm committed to staying at home. I further nominate @ShreyasIyer15, @RishabhPant17 and @ajinkyarahane88 to innovate and commit to staying home."

Earlier, Yuvraj took to social media a few days ago to challenge his compatriots to a unique challenge as world cricket still remains halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"In these challenging times, I am committed to staying at home to prevent the spread of #Covid19 and will #KeepItUp as long as it is required. I further nominate master blaster @sachin_rt, Hitman @ImRo45 and Turbanator @harbhajan_singh @UN @deespeak," Yuvraj wrote on Twitter along with the video.

Sharma, who has played 224 ODIs and 32 Tests, said he likes setting a target for himself before the start of a series.

"Over the years, I've realised that long-term goals won't help you in any way. On the contrary, it will add to your pressure and stress. I have always focused on short term goals which are mainly the next few games in the upcoming 2-3 months - who is it against, what can I do best," the Sharma said on Star Sports' show 'Cricket Connected: Chats'.

"Setting goals for each series or tournament helps me a lot and I will continue to follow this method in the future," added the Mumbaikar, who has scored 9,115 ODI runs.