Ahmedabad IPL Team Draft Players List 2022: Hardik Pandya named captain; Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill also picked

The team's newly appointed Director of Cricket, Vikram Solanki, made the official announcement and also revealed the prices at which every player was picked in the draft.

The franchise will be paying a sum of Rs 15 crore to Hardik and the Afghan spin sensation Rashid Khan. While talented young India batsman Shubman Gill has been picked for a sum of 8 crores by the franchise owned by international equity investment firm CVC Capital.

Solanki - who has left his role as Surrey County Cricket Club Head Coach with immediate effect - announced Hardik Pandya will be the captain of the franchise for the upcoming season. Hardik as the leader of the Gujarat-based franchise will also add local flavour as he hails from Baroda.

The India all-rounder - who has played for five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians until last season - expressed his delight over getting picked by the Ahmedabad franchise and said he's looking forward to giving his best as the captain of the side.

The franchise has invested a total sum of Rs 38 crore for three players and with that, the Ahmedabad team will have a purse of Rs 52 crore during the IPL mega auction next month.

Earlier this month, the BCCI officially gave a clean chit to the CVC Capital, the owners of the Ahmedabad IPL team. And through it, the BCCI also gave an all-clear for the franchise's participation in the IPL 2022.

There was a concern over the ownership pattern of the Ahmedabad IPL team because CVC Capitals had some off-shore links with a few betting firms. The CVC Capital had bought the Ahmedabad IPL team for Rs 5625 crore beating frontrunners like the Adani Group.