Black Caps hand Patel call-up for Pakistan T20 series

By
Ajaz Patel

Wellington, Oct 29: Uncapped spinner Ajaz Patel has been included in New Zealand's Twenty20 squad for the three-match series against Pakistan.

The 30-year-old left-arm tweaker was included in the Black Caps' Test squad to face Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates and could now make his international debut before that series gets underway.

Patel played in the recent T20 series between New Zealand A and Pakistan's second string, taking 4-57 in three matches at just over six runs an over.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead said: "It's no secret that spin is crucial in this part of the world and with the wickets on the slower side, we've taken the option of a second spinner to bring our squad up to 14 players. "We're fortunate that Ajaz has been playing over here for the past month and playing well; so he'll be ready to go should he get his chance in the series."

The T20 series starts in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

New Zealand squad:

Kane Williamson (captain), Corey Anderson, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Colin de Grandhomme, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Seth Rance, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.

    Story first published: Monday, October 29, 2018, 15:20 [IST]
