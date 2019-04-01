Cricket

Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate

By
Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane
Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane

Chennai, April 1: Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during the IPL match between against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai on Sunday (March 31).

IPL special page | IPL 2019 full schedule | CSK vs RR - As it happened

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Rahane was fined Rs 12 lakh," read an official IPL statement.

Rajasthan Royals suffered their third straight defeat when they lost to Super Kings by eight runs.

The struggling outfit next host Royal Challengers Bangalore in Jaipur on Tuesday (April 2).

Meanwhile, on Saturday (March 30) Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was also fined Rs 12 lakh after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their match against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Sharma was fined Rs 12 lakh," the IPL said in a media release.

KL Rahul played the role of a sheet anchor to perfection as Kings XI Punjab returned to winning ways with a comfortable eight-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians.

(With inputs from PTI)

Full Time: RMD 3 - 2 HUE
    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Monday, April 1, 2019, 12:12 [IST]
