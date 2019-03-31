IPL 2019: CSK Vs RR: Live Updates: Unadkat ends Raina's innings for 36; Royals looking to keep it tight for CSK

Chennai, March 31: Chennai Super Kings take on Rajasthan Royals in their second home game at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday (March 31) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019.
The focus will be on the pitch, which came in for severe criticism after the IPL opener, in which Royal Challengers Bangalore innings was folded for 70 and CSK achieved the target in the 18th over to win by seven wickets.
The slowness of the track drew criticism from both the captains -- Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli. CSK started the season with two straight wins and will look to keep the momentum going. After beating Bangalore, they rode on a team effort to prevail over Delhi Capitals in their second outing.
Rajasthan have lost both their matches so far and would need to step up if they aim to breach the reigning champions' fortress. The Royals were pipped in a close game by Kings XI Punjab, in which Ravichandran Ashwin's 'mankading' of Jos Buttler hogged the limelight, while they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in a high-scoring clash on Friday (March 29).
Here are the live updates from the match between CSK and RR:
Four! Jos Buttler opens his account with a boundary.
Wicket!! Ajinkya Rahane (0) departs for a duck and Ravindra Jadeja takes brilliant diving catch forward at point. Chahar strikes. RR - 0/1
2nd Innings! Ajinkya Rahane and Jos Buttler are out into the middle to begin Royals' run chase of 176.
Most runs scored off an over in IPL 2019: 28 MS Dhoni /R Jadeja off J Unadkat 25 S Narine off V Chakravarthy 25 R Uthappa/ A Russell off Mohammed Shami
Highest scores for Dhoni in IPL: 79* vs KXIP, Mohali, 2018 75* vs RR, Chennai, 2019 (tonight) 70* vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2011 70* vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2018.
SIX!! A hat-trick of maximums from Thala MS Dhoni from the final over bowled by Unadkat. And Chennai Super Kings post 175/5 after 20 overs.
SIX! Another maximum from Dhoni over long-off. Third maximum of the over.
SIX!! MS Dhoni pulls Unadkat for a maximum. Short length ball, Dhoni waits for the ball and deposits it way over the deep square leg fence for a maximum Rahane isn't happy with the bowler.
SIX!! Jadeja charges down the ground and hammers Unadkat straight down the ground.
Dhoni ends Jofra Archer's over with a single to retain strike. CSK - 147/5 after 19 overs. Will he be able to finish things with a flourish??
Wicket! DJ Bravo's cameo of 27 runs comes to an end. Couldn't time the slower one from Jofra Archer and Kulkarni takes a simple catch at long on. CSK - 144/5 after 18.3 overs.
Four!! Fifty for Thala Dhoni with a boundary. He walked into the middle at a critical time but ensured his team didn't wobble.
Four, SIX! Dwayne Bravo edges Kulkarni and the ball goes between short thirdman and point. Bravo then hits the pacer over covers for a maximum. 24 runs came from that over. CSK - 139/4 after 18 overs.
SIX!!! Low full-toss from Kulkarni on the Free-Hit delivery and Dhoni dispatches it over covers for a maximum. He doesn't play that stroke often but desperate time, desperate measures.
Just 7 came from that Archer over despite getting hit for a boundary on the second ball. CSK - 115/4 after 17 overs.
Four! Dhoni cuts the slower on from Archer and the pierces the ball between point and short third-man.
Tidy over from Jaydev Unadkat as he concedes just 9 from it. CSK - 108/4 after 16 overs. They would reach a decent total only if Dhoni-Bravo get a late flourish.
100 up for Chennai with a single from Dhoni off Unadkat.
Four! Bravo ends Stokes' over with a boundary and Chennai reach 99/4 after 15 overs. They would hope for a late flourish to get to a decent total but Royals have bowlers who can keep things tight.
Four! Dwyane Bravo hits Stokes over covers and opens his account with a boundary. Backfoot punch from the batsman and the ball races towards the fence.
Wicket! Suresh Raina has been clean bowled for 36 by Jaydev Unadkat. MS Dhoni isn't happy with the dismissal of his batting partner as they have lost a crucial wicket at a critical juncture. CSK - 88/4 after 13.4 overs.
Lucky! Suresh Raina would have been run out had Dhawal Kulkarni's direct-hit was spot on. Raina had given it up.
5 came from that over bowled by Ben Stokes. CSK - 83/3 after 13 overs.
1,0,4,2,1,4! 12 runs conceded by Jaydev Unadkat from his first over. CSK are 78/3 after 12 overs. They need big overs like these to post a respectable total.
11 runs came from that over bowled by Gopal. CSK - 66/3.
SIX!! Suresh Raina hits Shreyas Gopal over mid-on for a maximum. Good start from the vice-captain.
10 overs have been bowled and Chennai have reached 55 for 3.
7 came from that over bowled by Shreyas Gopal. CSK 45/3 after 9 overs. Ajinkya Rahane's decision to bowl first has been brilliantly complemented by his bowlers.
3 runs came from the first over bowled by Krishnappa Gowtham. CSK - 38/3 after 8 overs. This isn't the ideal start for them. The crowd at Chepauk has mostly been kept silent, thanks to the superb bowling from Royals.
5 runs came from the first over bowled by Shreyas Gopal. CSK - 34/3 after 7 overs. Raina and Dhoni need to play cautiously on this track.
End of the powerplay and #CSK could only muster 29 and lost 3 wickets in the process. Brilliant captaincy from Ajinkya Rahane. Rajasthan Royals are off to a brilliant start.
Lucky!! MS Dhoni would have been clean bowled by Archer but the bails remain intact as the ball rolls on to the stumps.
Wicket!! Kedar Jadhav (8) edges Dhawal Kulkarni and Jos Buttler takes a simple catch behind the stumps. Poor shot selection from Kedar and he pays the price. CSK - 27/3 after 4.5 overs, they are in early trouble.
Kedar Jadhav has walked into the middle and he gets back-to-back boundaries off Ben Stokes. CSK - 22/2 after 4 overs. This isn't the kind of start they would have hoped for.
Big Wicket! Shane Watson cuts Stokes towards the third man but Jofra Archer catches him at the short-third man. Watson departs for 13. CSK - 14/2 after 3.4 overs. Not the ideal start for CSK.
SIX!!! Shane Watson pulls Ben Stokes over mid-wicket for a maximum. The ball is also lost in the process.
7 runs came from the second over bowled by Kulkarni. Superb start from Rajasthan Royals after electing to bowl. CSK - 8/1 after 3 overs.
Four!! First boundary for Watson as he hits Dhawal Kulkarni over mid-wicket region.
Not Out! Watson Survives! An ordinary decision from the umpire as he ruled Watson out caught behind. The Aussie used the DRS to perfection to survive. The ball brushed his thigh pad.
Wicket! Ambati Rayudu (1) has been dismissed for 1 by Jofra Archer. Change of pace from the bowler and batsman was looking to cut but ended up giving an edge and Buttler takes a simple catch. Early wicket for Royals. CSK - 1/1 after 2 overs.
Tight first over from Dhawal Kulkarni as he concedes just 1 from it. Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu are looking to settle down. CSK - 1/0. Jofra Archer bowls the second over for Rajasthan Royals.
Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson are into the middle to start the innings for CSK. Dhawal Kulkarni to starts with the new ball for Royals.
Yellove at Chepauk!
It will be a challenge for RR tonight. But they are a good team and Chennai couldn't take them lightly.
Chennai's batting hasn't been tested in the match so far. It will be interesting to see how what will be competitive total on a tricky Chepauk track.
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sanju Samson, Steven Smith, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni.
CSK (Playing XI): Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir.
MS Dhoni: By 8 o'clock the dew already starts coming down, although it will keep getting heavier. I am not saying it will not make a difference, but it does even out a bit. Just the one change - Mitchell Santner comes in place of Harbhajan Singh.
Ajinkya Rahane: We'll bowl first. Not sure about the wicket but I think dew might come in later. Chennai is a very strong batting line up and we'll look to bowl well up front to them. We are playing with the same XI.
Chennai are playing with 4 overseas players. Mitchell Santner has replaced Harbhajan Singh CSK Playing XI tonight.
Toss: Rajasthan Royals win toss, elect to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings.
Super Kings leave for the stadium!
Royals arrive at Chepauk!
It's MS Dhoni Vs Ajinkya Rahane in the second game of Super Sunday!!
