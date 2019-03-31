IPL 2019: CSK Vs RR: Live Updates: Unadkat ends Raina's innings for 36; Royals looking to keep it tight for CSK

Chennai, March 31: Chennai Super Kings take on Rajasthan Royals in their second home game at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday (March 31) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019.

The focus will be on the pitch, which came in for severe criticism after the IPL opener, in which Royal Challengers Bangalore innings was folded for 70 and CSK achieved the target in the 18th over to win by seven wickets.

The slowness of the track drew criticism from both the captains -- Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli. CSK started the season with two straight wins and will look to keep the momentum going. After beating Bangalore, they rode on a team effort to prevail over Delhi Capitals in their second outing.

Rajasthan have lost both their matches so far and would need to step up if they aim to breach the reigning champions' fortress. The Royals were pipped in a close game by Kings XI Punjab, in which Ravichandran Ashwin's 'mankading' of Jos Buttler hogged the limelight, while they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in a high-scoring clash on Friday (March 29).

