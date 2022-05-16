Ajinkya Rahane set to miss IPL 2022, India's tour of England with injury, blow to senior batter

But Rahane is now set to miss all that because the veteran batsman has suffered a Grade 3 hamstring injury, which he sustained during KKR’s previous IPL 2022 match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The SRH had lost that match heavily and have found themselves in a tight spot in the race to the playoffs with 10 points from 12 matches. If they lose the match against the Mumbai Indians on Tuesday (May 17), they will be eliminated from the playoff race.

Back to KKR, they also have a chance to enter the Playoffs after logging 12 points from 13 matches. The KKR will play their last league match against Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday (May 18), and the match is vital for both the teams in their effort to enter the playoffs.

But Rahane will not be a part of that crunch match and he is set to exit the KKR bio-bubble on Monday night (May 16), stated a Cricbuzz report.

KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer had said that they will approach the game against Lucknow with a free mind.

“The mindset we came up in this game (against SRH), it was outstanding. All the boys did the right things, played fearless cricket. Everything panned out really well,” Iyer said after the match.

“We have nothing to lose now. We haven’t played our A-game yet, that’s what I spoke today before the game,” Iyer said.

“We were going over-by-over. The plan was to give Russell the strike as much as possible. We knew Washi (Washington Sundar) had one over left, that was the over we were going to target. It worked out pretty well, hope it works out well in the final game as well,” the skipper said.