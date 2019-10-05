Ajinkya Rahane, wife Radhika welcome a baby girl; Harbhajan Singh congratulates the 'new daddy in town'

The 31-year-old India cricketer, who is on a national duty due to the ongoing Test match against South Africa in Visakhapatnam, couldn't be with his wife and his first child. The vice-captain didn't take leave to be with his wife. Rahane was married to his childhood friend, Radhika, in 2014.

Veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh took to his Twitter handle to congratulate the Mumbaikar on becoming a father and wished him luck to celebrate fatherhood.

"Congratulations new daddy in town @ajinkyarahane88. hope Mum and lil princess 👸 are doing well.. fun part of life starts now ajju. #fatherhood," tweeted Harbhajan.

Earlier last week, Radhika took to her Instagram handle and shared an image of her with the baby bump and even wrote a heartwarming caption to it.

Earlier last week, Radhika took to her Instagram handle and shared an image of her with the baby bump and even wrote a heartwarming caption to it.

Rahane is the new father in the Indian side. Earlier, last year, Rohit Sharma became a father when his wife Ritika Sajdeh gave birth to a baby girl when the cricketer was busy playing Test cricket in Australia.