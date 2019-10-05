Cricket
Ajinkya Rahane, wife Radhika welcome a baby girl; Harbhajan Singh congratulates the 'new daddy in town'

Ajinkya Rahane, wife Radhika welcome a baby girl

Mumbai, Oct 5: India's vice-captain in Test cricket Ajinkya Rahane woke up to a piece of wonderful news as his wife Radhika gave birth to a baby girl on Saturday (October 5).

The 31-year-old India cricketer, who is on a national duty due to the ongoing Test match against South Africa in Visakhapatnam, couldn't be with his wife and his first child. The vice-captain didn't take leave to be with his wife. Rahane was married to his childhood friend, Radhika, in 2014.

Veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh took to his Twitter handle to congratulate the Mumbaikar on becoming a father and wished him luck to celebrate fatherhood.

"Congratulations new daddy in town @ajinkyarahane88. hope Mum and lil princess 👸 are doing well.. fun part of life starts now ajju. #fatherhood," tweeted Harbhajan.

Earlier last week, Radhika took to her Instagram handle and shared an image of her with the baby bump and even wrote a heartwarming caption to it.

"Have more of milk and milk products. Don't have that much coffee. And are you taking the supplements you need? Being pregnant means being ready for extra care and extra attention from just about everyone. And the flood of information can only make things confusing. I have found it helpful to stick to the basics and keep track of my daily nutrient intake. Among all nutrients, I got to know how adequate iodine is essential for an expecting mother, as well as the baby since first 1000 days of life, are considered to be the critical period for Brain development for which Iodine is an essential nutrient... Thankfully, Tata Salt with iodine is already a part of my diet. Thus, I am not #MissingI. @desh_ka_namak. Requesting all mothers @momspresso to pledge their support in raising awareness for #MissingI," she wrote.

A post shared by Radhika Rahane (@radhika_dhopavkar) on Sep 23, 2019 at 9:44pm PDT

Rahane is the new father in the Indian side. Earlier, last year, Rohit Sharma became a father when his wife Ritika Sajdeh gave birth to a baby girl when the cricketer was busy playing Test cricket in Australia.

Story first published: Saturday, October 5, 2019, 13:02 [IST]
