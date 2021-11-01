Allan Lamb: Former England cricket star reveals cancer treatment

Lamb, who scored 4,656 runs in a 10-year Test career that ran from 1982 to 1992, said he has been receiving treatment and urged other men to undergo checks.

The 67-year-old said undergoing a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test could mean cancers are detected.

Lamb wrote on Twitter: "I urge all men to go and get their PSA levels checked as prostate cancer so often goes undiagnosed. Having recently been diagnosed with prostate cancer, I have just completed a month of treatment.

"Put your egos aside - don’t be ignorant about your health."

South Africa-born Lamb scored 14 centuries in a 79-Test career, captaining the side three times, and was a mainstay of the Northamptonshire team in the County Championship from 1978 to 1995.

He featured in 122 ODI matches and played for England in the 1987 and 1992 World Cup finals.

More recently, Lamb has worked in sports hospitality and marketing.