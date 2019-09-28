Amit Shah steps down as Gujarat Cricket Association president

As per a report in Times of India, the GCA will look for a new president but the association may take its time. Shah took over as the GCA president in 2014 when Narendra Modi, then Chief Minister of Gujarat, became the Prime Minister of India after the general elections in that year.

The GCA vice-president Parimal Nathwani too has resigned but Jay, son of Amit Shah, will continue to hold his post as the joint secretary of the association. Parimal has been replaced by his son Dhanraj.

Amit Shah and Nathwani were the driving force behind the state-of-the-art Sardar Patel Stadium coming up in Motera, Ahmedabad, towards the end of this year.

The Sardar Patel stadium will be reincarnated as the world's largest cricket stadium, pushing behind Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) to second place. The new-look Motera will have a seating capacity of 1.16 lakh, a few thousands more than the Australian venue.

GCA plans about opening the stadium

"The construction is in full swing from January 2018. And we are eager to open the venue at the earliest. We are hoping that the stadium will be completed by end of this year or early next year," a GCA official had told MyKhel last month.