Cricket Are Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar Dating? 7 Viral Clues Fans Can’t Ignore in 2025 By Siddhika Prajapati Published: Tuesday, September 9, 2025, 13:53 [IST]

oi-Siddhika Prajapati

Are Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar just friends or is there a romance blooming behind the filters and cryptic captions? In 2025, fans are putting on their digital detective hats again, thanks to a string of eyebrow-raising coincidences: coordinated social media posts, café sightings, and a certain viral dog photo that's almost too specific to ignore.

While neither Gill nor Tendulkar has confirmed anything, their online and offline breadcrumbs have left fans piecing together a story that feels more rom-com than random. Add in a cheeky comment from Sara Ali Khan and growing family ties, and the theory gains traction.

Here are 7 viral clues that have the internet convinced that birthday boy Shubman and Sara might be dating and not just "mutuals" with a soft spot for cappuccinos.

1. Instagram Likes & Comments That Seem Too Consistent

Fans have long noted how often Gill and Tendulkar like and comment on each other's posts. While friendly banter is normal, the timing and tone have sparked suspicions of something deeper.

2. Matching Captions and Location Posts

The internet doesn't miss. Several posts from both feature similar captions like "Just vibes" and eerily identical backdrops. Coincidence? Fans think not.

3. Coffee Shop Sightings in Sync

Shubman and Sara have reportedly been spotted at the same cafes in Mumbai and London, sometimes days, sometimes hours apart. That's one latte too many to be purely coincidental.

4. Viral Party Video: The Exit Sequence

A blink-and-you-miss-it clip shows Sara leaving a party, immediately followed by Shubman. The sequence set X ablaze, with users asking: "Couple exit or clever timing?"

5. The Curious Case of the Same Dog

Both reportedly posted photos with the same dog in what appears to be the same backyard. Whether it's a shared pet or a mutual friend's, the internet went full CSI over it.

6. Family Connection That Hints at Approval

Sara is reportedly close to Shubman's sister, Shahneel Gill. From comments to public outings, fans view this bond as a green signal from both families.

7. Sara Ali Khan's Koffee with Karan Quip

When asked about Shubman, Sara Ali Khan cheekily said, "You're asking the wrong Sara." Was it just humor, or an inside joke gone public?

So, is this love in the time of cricket and cryptic captions? Or are we reading too deep into likes and lattes? Drop your wildest theories in the comments we know you've got some spicy ones.