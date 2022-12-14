Arjun Tendulkar emulates dad Sachin, scores hundred on debut for Goa in Ranji Trophy

Arjun, who switched from Mumbai to Goa ahead of the domestic season, came in to bat at number seven in the season's first Ranji match, and slammed a century, sharing a stand of more than 200 with Suyash Prabhudessai.

At the time of tea on Day 2, Goa were 410 for 5 with junior Tendulkar (112 not out off 195 balls) and Prabhudessai (172 not out off 357 balls) unbeaten at the Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground in Goa.

Arjun's knock of 112 included 15 fours and 2 sixes. In achieving this milestone, junior Tendulkar followed in the footsteps of his dad Sachin, who also scored a hundred in his first class debut for Bombay against Gujarat in 1988.

With that knock of 100 not out against Gujarat, Sachin Tendulkar aged 15 years and 232 days became the youngest Indian to score a century on debut in first-class cricket.

Arjun first represented Goa in the coveted Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he managed to take five wickets in five appearances. He had also impressed in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, ending with eight wickets from five matches.

Before his switch to Goa, Arjun, who is primarily a left-arm pacer by trade, announced his arrival to the domestic circuit in 2021, when he represented Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament.

He was also bought by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians in 2021. The 23-year-old is still part of the record-champions squad and will hope to get his first call up to the starting 11 with impressive performances.